Ho Chi Minh City intensifies efforts to ease traffic congestion

Ho Chi Minh City is implementing a range of new measures to reduce traffic congestion, including a flexible, reversible lane model on Cong Hoa Street and a revised traffic management plan at the Dien Bien Phu roundabout.

Deputy Head of the Division of Maintenance Management and Operation of Transport Works under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, Nguyen Kien Giang, speaks at the press confrence. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the press conference to provide updates on socio-economic issues in the city on May 28, Deputy Head of the Division of Maintenance Management and Operation of Transport Works under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, Nguyen Kien Giang, said that the flexible reversible lane scheme on Cong Hoa Street, which has been in operation since May 15, has initially delivered positive results and contributed to raising public awareness of traffic participation.

For the Dien Bien Phu roundabout area, the Department of Construction, in coordination with the police force, has studied and implemented a traffic arrangement plan that retains the roundabout but operates it under a “no-roundabout” traffic organization model, which has been applied since May 23. On the first day of implementation, some road users were still confused due to unfamiliarity with the new arrangement; however, after two days, traffic conditions had already improved.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction will continue to monitor both solutions for about one month to make appropriate adjustments if necessary.

Following these measures, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction will continue to reorganize traffic at other congestion "hot spots," including increasing mixed-traffic lanes on Pham Van Dong Street and reducing intersections while opening intermediate junctions on Truong Chinh Street, in the section from Cong Hoa Street to Phan Van Hon Street, in order to improve traffic capacity and flow.

Lieutenant Colonel Hoang Ba Tuan, Deputy Head of the Traffic Police Division of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the press conference, Lieutenant Colonel Hoang Ba Tuan, Deputy Head of the Traffic Police Division of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, said that during the 45-day peak campaign titled “Comprehensive review, statistics, detection, and crackdown to clean up the area—building a foundation for transforming complex security and public order hotspots towards the goal of a drug-free Ho Chi Minh City by 2030,” traffic police forces are carrying out five key task groups.

These tasks include improving the effectiveness of receiving crime reports and denunciations; coordinating with relevant units to combat and handle drug-related crimes; conducting statistics and inspections of business establishments and vehicle modification workshops, particularly those involving electric vehicles; intensifying enforcement to reduce traffic accidents and congestion; and coordinating with local authorities and commune-level police to restore urban order.

Since the beginning of the peak campaign to date, traffic police forces have detected and handled 85 cases of drivers testing positive for drugs.

The traffic police force, together with task forces under the Ho Chi Minh City Police, has also inspected a number of establishments suspected of violations related to electric vehicles. Through these inspections, authorities discovered various new methods and tactics in the modification of electric vehicles, particularly involving self-assembled electric vehicles and homemade battery packs. At the same time, they seized a significant quantity of goods of unknown origin as well as recycled batteries.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Tien Nam, Deputy Head of the Drug Crime Investigation Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Tien Nam, Deputy Head of the Drug Crime Investigation Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, said that recently the unit’s fanpage has attracted significant public attention. This result reflects innovations in communication and legal education efforts, in line with modern media trends and the public’s growing demand for information access on digital platforms.

Recently, the fanpage recorded 151 million views and interactions. The public has actively followed and supported the page, providing numerous pieces of information and reports on suspected drug-related activities to the police force. Through these inputs, the division has initiated prosecutions in 170 cases and arrested 576 suspects.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

Related News Traffic stable on first day of reversible lane implementation on Cong Hoa Street

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh