Ho Chi Minh City shifts capital from stalled projects to highly feasible ones

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has ordered a decisive reallocation of public investment capital from stalled projects to highly feasible ones, aiming to secure the city’s 2026 economic growth targets.

Localities intensify efforts in compensation, support, resettlement, and site clearance. (Photo: SGGP)

On May 28, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh signed urgent document No. 4460/UBND-DT, directing local departments and authorities to aggressively accelerate compensation, resettlement support, and site clearance tasks.

Under the directive, the municipal Department of Finance is tasked with leading a comprehensive review in coordination with the Department of Agriculture and Environment and relevant agencies. The joint task force will urgently evaluate the allocation and disbursement of public investment capital for projects earmarked for compensation, assistance, and resettlement funds across both 2025 and 2026.

For projects deemed unviable, lagging in disbursement, or mired in protracted bottlenecks with low execution capabilities, government bodies must proactively propose regulatory capital transfers. These funds should be redirected towards highly feasible projects capable of swift procedural completion and rapid disbursement, thereby creating a strong multiplier effect to drive the city’s 2026 economic growth. Any challenges exceeding the local authority must be compiled and reported promptly to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

To resolve procedural bottlenecks, the Department of Agriculture and Environment has been tasked with leading a joint effort with the Department of Justice and related agencies to recommend measures for aggressive administrative reform. The objective is to maximize the reduction of processing times for paperwork and legal procedures tied to compensation, resettlement assistance, and site clearance. Concrete proposals must be submitted to the municipal People’s Committee before June 15.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee placed special emphasis on individual accountability at the grassroots level. Under the directive, Party Secretaries and Chairpersons of communal and ward-level People’s Committees must directly oversee and closely monitor site clearance operations. These local chiefs will be held fully and comprehensively accountable to the Standing Committee of the municipal Party Committee, the Party Secretariat, and the municipal People’s Committee for the progress of compensation, assistance, and resettlement within their respective jurisdictions.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh