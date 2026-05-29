Traffic routes adjusted for Phu My Bridge repair works

From May 30 to July 11, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction will carry out repairs on the road surface of Phu My Bridge in the direction from Cat Lai Ward to Tan Thuan Ward.

Ho Chi Minh City will carry out repairs on the road surface of Phu My Bridge in the direction from Cat Lai Ward to Tan Thuan Ward from May 30 to July 11. (Photo: SGGP)

The Road and Railway Traffic Police Division (PC08) under the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department has announced alternative routes for different types of vehicles travelling through the area.

For container trucks and heavy-duty trucks, motorists may choose between two alternative routes, including Cat Lai Port – Nguyen Thi Dinh Street – My Thuy Roundabout – Dong Van Cong Street – Mai Chi Tho Avenue – Vo Nguyen Giap Boulevard – Hanoi Highway – National Highway 1 – Nguyen Van Linh Boulevard, and Cat Lai Port – Nguyen Thi Dinh Street – My Thuy Roundabout – Vo Chi Cong Street – Saigon Hi-Tech Park – D2 Road – D1 Road – National Highway 1 – Nguyen Van Linh Boulevard.

Heavy-duty trucks and container trucks travelling from Saigon Hi-Tech Park to Tan Thuan Ward will follow the route, Vo Chi Cong Street – Saigon Hi-Tech Park – D2 Road – D1 Road – National Highway 1 – Nguyen Van Linh Boulevard.

For passenger cars and buses with fewer than 16 seats, motorists may choose between the following two alternative routes, including Cat Lai Port – Nguyen Thi Dinh Street – My Thuy Roundabout – Dong Van Cong Street – Mai Chi Tho Avenue – Saigon River Tunnel – Vo Van Kiet Boulevard – Calmette Bridge – Hoang Dieu Street – Nguyen Tat Thanh Street – Nguyen Van Linh Boulevard; and Cat Lai Port – Nguyen Thi Dinh Street – My Thuy Roundabout – Dong Van Cong Street – Mai Chi Tho Avenue – Saigon River Tunnel – Vo Van Kiet Boulevard – Ong Lanh Bridge – Hoang Dieu Street – Khanh Hoi Street – Nguyen Huu Tho Street – Nguyen Van Linh Boulevard.

For vehicles travelling from Saigon Hi-Tech Park to Tan Thuan Ward, motorists may choose between the following two routes, including Vo Chi Cong Street – Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway access road – Mai Chi Tho Avenue – Saigon River Tunnel – Vo Van Kiet Boulevard – Calmette Bridge – Hoang Dieu Street – Nguyen Tat Thanh Street – Nguyen Van Linh Boulevard; Vo Chi Cong Street – Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway access road – Mai Chi Tho Avenue – Saigon River Tunnel – Vo Van Kiet Boulevard – Ong Lanh Bridge – Hoang Dieu Street – Khanh Hoi Street – Nguyen Huu Tho Street – Nguyen Van Linh Boulevard.

In addition, when traffic congestion or incidents occur in the Phu My Bridge area, vehicles travelling from Nguyen Van Linh Boulevard may follow the route: Nguyen Van Linh Boulevard – Pham Hung Street – Nguyen Huu Tho Street – Nguyen Thi Thap Street – Nguyen Tat Thanh Street.

By Dinh Du – Translated by Kim Khanh