HCMC launches diverse summer activities for children

At a press conference on socio-economic issues in Ho Chi Minh City, the municipal Department of Culture and Sports announced a wide range of activities for children during the summer of 2026.

At the press conference to present a wide range of activities for children during the summer of 2026 in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

On May 28, the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a press conference, in coordination with the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, to provide updates on socio-economic issues in the city.

The event was chaired by Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports.

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Tran Thanh Vuong, Head of the Division for Building Cultural and Family Lifestyle under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, introduced various summer activities designed for children across the city.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Ho Chi Minh City, will organize a wide range of activities under Plan No. 215/KH-UBND issued by the municipal People’s Committee on May 23.

In the field of culture, relevant agencies will jointly organize the exhibition themed “President Ho Chi Minh and Children,” along with experiential activities and educational programs on the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh at the exhibition space.

Other key events include the 4th Ho Chi Minh City Kids Fest 2026, the “I Love My City” journey program in 2026, and various art performances in multiple formats serving children, particularly those living in outlying and suburban areas.

In addition, the city will introduce support and preferential policies such as discounted or complimentary admission tickets for children visiting museums managed by the Department of Culture and Sports during the summer holiday.

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Culture and Exhibition will take the lead, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Ho Chi Minh City Children’s House, in organizing the 2026 Summer Arts Festival under the theme “Ho Chi Minh City – My City.”

In addition, the 6th Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Book Fair 2026, scheduled from June 26 to July 2, will be held at the Ho Chi Minh City General Sciences Library in Ben Thanh Ward, the Sora Gardens apartment complex in Binh Duong Ward, and Thuy Van Park in Vung Tau Ward, as well as book streets and reading spaces across the city.

In the field of sports, relevant agencies will focus on implementing the 2026 Safe Swimming and Drowning Prevention Program. Activities include a citywide swimming campaign and a drowning prevention launch ceremony at Tam Thang Tower in Vung Tau Ward; the free training program “Safety and Survival Skills for SUP Users 2026” at the Ho Chi Minh City Water Sports Center; and complimentary swimming classes for children, among others.

By Cam Nuong – Translated by Kim Khanh