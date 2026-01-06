Domestic investment in HCMC’s industrial, export processing zones surges

Domestic investment showed stronger growth, totaling more than VND49 trillion, equivalent to over $1.9 billion, up 19.4 percent year on year.

A view of the Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA), total investment attracted into the city’s export processing zones (EPZs) and industrial parks (IPs) reached more than US$5.4 billion in 2025, including both newly registered and adjusted capital.

As of December 31, 2025, total investment inflows rose 2.6 percent year on year, fulfilling 119.4 percent of the annual plan. The area of leased industrial land expanded to 475.1 hectares, up 71.1 percent, while leased factory space surged to 620,626 square meters, a sharp increase of 353.7 percent compared with the previous year.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) accounted for over $3.4 billion, down 5.7 percent year on year. This included 218 newly licensed projects with registered capital of $1.4 billion, a decline of 43.2 percent, and 189 projects with capital adjustments, adding more than $2 billion—an increase of 76.3 percent.

Domestic investment showed stronger growth, totaling more than VND49 trillion, equivalent to over $1.9 billion, up 19.4 percent year on year. Of this amount, 107 new projects were licensed with registered capital exceeding VND33.9 trillion (more than $1.3 billion), up 30.8 percent. Meanwhile, 57 projects adjusted their capital, adding more than VND15 trillion (about $574 million), down 8.6 percent.

For 2026, HEPZA has set a target of attracting $4.25 billion in total investment, with an ambitious goal of reaching $4.5 billion. The targeted average investment density is $8–10 million per hectare.

In terms of investment orientation, HEPZA will focus on attracting major global technology corporations, prioritizing core industries with high technological content, strong value added, and environmental sustainability. Strategic and emerging sectors such as electronics, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, blockchain, and biotechnology will be key targets.

Under the HCMC export processing zone–industrial park development plan for the 2021–2030 period, with a vision to 2050, the city is set to have 105 EPZs and industrial parks covering a total area of more than 50,288 hectares. Of these, 66 zones have been officially established, spanning over 27,270 hectares, including 58 operational EPZs and industrial parks with a combined area of more than 22,410 hectares and an average occupancy rate of 80 percent, while eight industrial parks—covering 4,860 hectares—have been established but are not yet operational. An additional 39 industrial parks, with a total area of 23,018 hectares, have yet to receive establishment approval.

By Thanh Dung – Translated by Thuy Doan