Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Congress opens with tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

On the morning of May 29, ahead of the official session of the first Congress of the Vietnam Red Cross Society in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2026–2031 term, delegates attending the congress paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh.

The delegation expressed profound gratitude and deep respect for President Ho Chi Minh’s immense contributions to the country’s struggle for national liberation, reunification, and the building of a peaceful, independent, unified, prosperous and developed nation.

Delegates also honored beloved President Ho Chi Minh as the brilliant leader and teacher of the Vietnamese Revolution, a national liberation hero and a world cultural figure. He was the founder and first honorary president of the Vietnam Red Cross Society and devoted his entire life to the revolutionary cause, national independence, and the well-being and happiness of the people.

At President Ho Chi Minh Monument Park on Nguyen Hue Street in Saigon Ward, officials, members, volunteers and young people of the city’s Red Cross movement pledged to continue studying and following the beloved President’s ideology, morality and lifestyle, while promoting the 80-year humanitarian tradition of the Vietnam Red Cross Society.

They affirmed their commitment to expanding humanitarian activities throughout the community, contributing to a safer, more compassionate society where no one is left behind.

On behalf of delegates attending the congress, Mr. Nguyen Minh Nhut, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society, reported to President Ho Chi Minh on the achievements and humanitarian efforts carried out by the city’s Red Cross organizations during the previous term.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society Nguyen Minh Nhut

Standing before the Ho Chi Minh monument, Red Cross officials, members and volunteers pledged to live with greater responsibility, compassion and dedication to the community.

The first Congress of the Vietnam Red Cross Society in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2026–2031 term is taking place on May 28 and 29.

>>>Below are some photos from the flower-offering ceremony.

By Thai Phuong, Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong