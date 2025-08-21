Culture/art

Ho Chi Minh City Book Street hosts exhibition to mark Vietnam’s National Day

SGGP

A book exhibition to mark the 80th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025) was opened at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street.

The exhibition will last until August 25, featuring more than 80 notable titles covering history, war, revolution, culture and resistance literature.

Among them are valuable works on President Ho Chi Minh, the nation’s heroic history, along with literary and artistic works that reflect the Vietnamese people’s indomitable spirit, steadfast resolve and aspiration for independence and freedom.

Publishers including Tre, Kim Dong, Ho Chi Minh City General Publishing House and Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House present a range of meaningful and noteworthy titles at the exhibition.

The exhibition offers readers an opportunity not only to revisit 80 years of Vietnam’s nation-building and development but also to affirm the enduring role of culture and knowledge throughout the country’s history.

By Quynh Yen- Translated by Huyen Huong

