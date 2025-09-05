Ho Chi Minh City armed forces commemorate 80th founding anniversary

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city held a ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the city’s Armed Forces (September 4, 1945-2025) on September 4.

Former State Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet (2nd, L) and Truong Tan Sang (2nd, R) attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Armed Forces received the Third-Class Military Merit Order.

Attending the ceremony were former State Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang, Colonel General Vo Minh Luong, Deputy Minister of National Defense, and Major General Le Xuan The, Commander of Military Region 7.

Also in attendance were current and former leaders of the Party, State, Central Military Commission, and Ministry of National Defense; Heroic Vietnamese Mothers; Heroes of the People's Armed Forces; and Heroes of Labor.

Ho Chi Minh City’s leadership included Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Vo Van Minh; Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc; and Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city, Dang Minh Thong. Also present were former city leaders from various periods, along with current members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

At the ceremony, Colonel Nguyen Thanh Trung, Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Command, reviewed the proud and heroic 50-year journey of building, fighting, achieving victories, and growing stronger of the Ho Chi Minh City Armed Forces.

Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang attends the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc (L) meets military officers. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc (L) attends the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Colonel Nguyen Thanh Trung emphasized that although 80 years have passed, the Ho Chi Minh City Armed Forces will forever remain loyal, attached to the people, and serve as the core and vanguard force in all circumstances.

Reflecting on the 80-year journey of the Ho Chi Minh City Armed Forces, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, expressed the city's deep pride and gratitude toward generations of officers and soldiers who have endured immense hardships and challenges, devoting their strength, intellect, and even their lives with unwavering loyalty to the Party and heartfelt dedication to the people. They have always fulfilled their duties with excellence.

He emphasized that the achievements of Ho Chi Minh City are inseparable from the vital contributions of its armed forces. In light of the city’s growing aspirations and the demands of a new historical era, he called on the Ho Chi Minh City Armed Forces to continue strengthening the all-people national defense in close alignment with the people’s security posture, firmly integrating national defense, public security, and the people’s will into a unified strategic front.

At the same time, he stressed the need to fully mobilize the collective strength of the entire society in the cause of national construction and defense.

Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, Deputy Minister of National Defense, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

In his address at the ceremony, Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, Deputy Minister of National Defense, commended and congratulated the Ho Chi Minh City Armed Forces for their outstanding achievements and heroic accomplishments over the past 80 years.

Building on these achievements, he emphasized that in the time ahead, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command must continue to innovate the content, form, and methods of political education and ideological leadership. In particular, efforts should focus on strengthening the teaching of the proud and heroic traditions of the People’s Army and of the unit itself.

Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong requested the Ho Chi Minh City High Command to continue reviewing and restructuring its force organization, aiming to build an armed force that is streamlined, strong, revolutionary, well-disciplined, elite, and modern.

He also emphasized the need to push for breakthroughs and innovations to improve the quality of training, education, and professional development—focusing on standardization, modernization, substance, and effectiveness.

Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, Deputy Minister of National Defense offers the Third-Class Military Merit Order to the Ho Chi Minh City High Command. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, he called for further promotion of effective defense diplomacy, as well as the implementation of key policies on scientific development, innovation, digital transformation, and administrative reform.

The Deputy Minister of National Defense emphasized that the Ho Chi Minh City Armed Forces must take the lead among units under Military Region 7 in implementing digital transformation.

He also directed the Ho Chi Minh City High Command to continue focusing on developing and effectively implementing mechanisms and policies to attract and retain talent, improve personnel policies, and enhance support for military families, ensuring the best possible material and spiritual well-being for service members.

At the same time, he urged the unit to actively participate in meaningful social programs, including gratitude and support policies for those who rendered meritorious service to the nation, while further strengthening military-civilian solidarity.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang (5th, R), and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc (4th, R) present the Traditional Flag to the Ho Chi Minh City Armed Forces. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the State President signed a decision to award the Third-Class Military Merit Order to the Ho Chi Minh City High Command in recognition of its outstanding achievements in training, combat readiness, force development of the People's Army, and strengthening national defense, contributing to the cause of building socialism and safeguarding the country.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also issued a decision to award the Traditional Flag to the Ho Chi Minh City Armed Forces in honor of their exceptional accomplishments in national construction and defense.

General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense, sent a letter of commendation to the officers, professional soldiers, non-commissioned officers, and enlisted personnel of the Ho Chi Minh City Armed Forces on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the unit’s founding.

Delegates attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh, Thu Hoai—Translated by Kim Khanh