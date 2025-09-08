Ho Chi Minh City adjusts plan for rebuilding, renovating old apartment buildings

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has conveyed conclusions of Vice Chairman of the committee Bui Xuan Cuong following a working session on the progress of renovating and rebuilding old apartment buildings across the city.

The review concluded that the city’s renovation plan is behind schedule, with further complications arising from the restructuring of administrative units.

Therefore, Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong has assigned the municipal Department of Construction to preside over, work with relevant agencies to review legal regulations on renovating and rebuilding old apartment buildings.

The Pham The Hien apartment block in Ho Chi Minh City has severely deteriorated and is in urgent need of renovation or reconstruction. (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien)

The department has also been tasked with consulting on adjustments and supplements to Plan 4207/KH-UBND, which outlines the city’s program for renovating and reconstructing deteriorated apartment buildings across the city.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has been tasked with compiling a list of apartment buildings requiring inspection and submitting it to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for approval.

The department must also promptly issue guidance to ward- and commune-level authorities on preparing cost estimates for inspections, as well as take the lead and coordinate with other agencies to prioritize repairs under Plan 4207.

The efforts are intended to ensure the safety of residents and their property.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong