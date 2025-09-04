HCMC rolls out incentives for renovation of old apartment buildings

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction will lead and coordinate with relevant agencies in reviewing and advising on the implementation of Resolution 17/2025/NQ-HDND.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has submitted a proposal to the municipal People’s Committee on implementing Resolution 17/2025/NQ-HDND, which sets out incentives and support mechanisms for investor owners involved in renovating or rebuilding apartment blocks in the city.

Thanh Da apartment building in Binh Quoi Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien)

Under the proposal, the municipal People’s Committee assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction to lead and coordinate with relevant agencies in reviewing and advising on the resolution’s implementation.

According to Article 3, Clause 2 of Resolution 17, the HCMC Department of Construction will be allocated funds from the city’s regular budget to carry out the program.

The department also proposed that ward-level People’s Committees where apartment buildings built before 1994 are located should inform residents and organizations about the resolution to encourage participation.

Under Resolution 17, investor owners involved in renovation or reconstruction projects will receive a 50 percent support on technical infrastructure construction expenses within the project area, capped at VND10 billion (approximately US$379,136) per project.

They will also receive 50 percent of relocation and compulsory resettlement costs as stipulated under the Housing Law.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Huyen Huong