High tides warned for downstream parts of rivers in Mekong Delta

The Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center this morning issued a warning of high-tide flooding for the downstream areas of rivers in the Mekong Delta.

As of this morning, My Thuan station and Can Tho station recorded the highest peak water level of at least 1.7 meters.

It is expected that water levels at all stations in the downstream areas of rivers in the Mekong Delta will rise slowly in the next few days.

By November 26, the highest peak tide at Can Tho station could be approximately or higher than alert level 1 while the water level at My Thuan station could reach its highest level of approximately alert level 3.

The natural disaster risk levels in the downstream areas of the Tien and Hau rivers were warned at level 2 and level 1 respectively.

Therefore, residents in downstream parts of the Tien and Hau rivers need to prevent high-tide flooding in lowland and riverside areas.