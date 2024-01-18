Weather

High risks of frost occurrence based on predictions of NCHMF

The high risks of frost occurrence is warned for some places in the Northern region during an upcoming extremely cold wave as below-freezing temperatures of minus 1 degree Celsius.

Deputy Director of the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting Center Hoang Phuc Lam (Photo: Hoang Linh)

Deputy Director of the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting Center (NCHMF) Hoang Phuc Lam said that the intensified cold wave triggering rainny spells would hit the Northern region on January 20-23, and then it can spread to the Central province of Quang Ngai.

According to meteorological experts, the Northern region will be covered in frost in early next week while the South may experience scorching weather until the Tet holiday.

The National Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting Center reported that the temperature in the Northern region will drop down to 9 degrees Celsius, even reaching severe cold temperature of zero degrees Celsius.

The meteorological observation of NCHMF showed that the capital city of Hanoi and Northern localities are experiencing sunny Thursday without rains.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region are in patterns of scorching climate along with unseasonable rains. The highest temperature reaches 35 degrees Celsius at noon.

A conference summarizing works in 2023 and carrying out tasks of natural disaster prevention and control in 2024 was held on January 17 afternoon.

At the conference, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development informed that 1,145 natural disasters hit the country in 2023 causing 169 deaths, down 3 percent compared to 2022, with an estimated economic loss of up to VND8,236 billion (US$334 million) equaling to 42 percent compared to 2022.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

