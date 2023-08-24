High probability for one or two storms to slam into mainland in September

Storms and tropical depressions are forecast to lash the East Sea within the coming 30 days.

Particularly, one to two storms or tropical low-pressure systems will slam into the East Sea with a high probability of affecting the Northern and Central regions from now to September 20

The National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting reported that the scorching temperatures between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius in the Central region are expected to last until about August 27 or August 28. Notably, the localities from Thanh Hoa to Ninh Thuan will experience severe sweltering days on August 26 with a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.

Throughout August 24, many places in the Northern mountainous and midland regions have suffered from moderate to torrential rains.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the Southern and Central Highlands regions will experience thundery downpours.