Heavy rains, flooding temporarily close Ban Gioc Waterfall to tourists

Many tourists enjoy visiting Ban Gioc Waterfall in the summer when the waterfall roars with abundant water flow. However, in the past 2-3 days, this tourist area has had to stop receiving visitors due to widespread flooding temporarily.

Floodwaters from Ban Gioc Waterfall inundate the areas adjacent to the Quay Son River on June 27.

According to information from Cao Bang Province, on June 27, the water level at the lower Ban Gioc Waterfall continued to rise due to upstream floodwaters from the Quay Son River. The rising waters have overflowed into nearby sandbanks, fields, and tourist service tents.

Because of the high water levels, activities such as taking visitors to tour, sightsee, and photograph Ban Gioc Waterfall have had to be temporarily halted. Additionally, the number of tourists visiting this area in recent days has significantly decreased due to floods in the Northern mountainous region.

The water has flooded the tourist area near Ban Gioc Waterfall.

According to findings by SGGP Newspaper’s reporter, in recent days, heavy rains have been falling on the Chinese side (adjacent to the Vietnamese provinces of Lao Cai, Ha Giang, and Cao Bang), lasting for an entire week. This has caused water levels in the upper reaches of the Red River, Quay Son River, and Nho Que River to rise, flowing downstream into Vietnam.

The Quay Son River below Ban Gioc Waterfall needs 2-3 days for floodwaters to recede.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has reported that due to upstream floods combined with the release of water from the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant, the water level of the Red River in Hanoi continues to rise.

As of 2 p.m. on June 27, according to the Vietnam Electricity Group, the Tuyen Quang Hydropower Plant was still operating with two bottom discharge gates open, and the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant was operating with one bottom discharge gate open. By early afternoon, the water level at the upper Hoa Binh dam decreased to 111.28 meters. However, the inflow to the reservoir remains extremely large (nearly 3,400 cubic meters per second) and the total discharge volume is roughly 4,000 cubic meters per second, with maximum power generation).

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan