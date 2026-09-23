Southern Vietnam braces for peak of heavy rains

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said September 23 will bring the heaviest rain of the current spell to southern Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City.

Some areas of Ho Chi Minh City experienced localized flooding following heavy rain on the afternoon and evening of September 22. The photo shows a flooded section of Ly Thuong Kiet Street.

Meteorological experts said a large area of convective clouds over the Gulf of Thailand is developing and gradually moving toward southern Vietnam under the influence of southwesterly winds.

Rain is expected to intensify again from late morning, initially affecting the southwestern region, particularly An Giang, Ca Mau, and surrounding areas. By the afternoon and evening, heavy rain will spread across much of southern Vietnam, with some areas likely to see exceptionally heavy downpours.

Ho Chi Minh City remains at risk of flooding this afternoon and evening, particularly in low-lying areas and locations that have already received heavy rain in recent days.

In addition to the southwest monsoon, weather conditions in the city and across southern Vietnam are being influenced by an active intertropical convergence zone and, indirectly, by a low-pressure circulation moving inland from the sea toward the Southern region. As a result, September 23 is expected to bring the most severe weather of the current rainy spell in southern Vietnam.

According to the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center, widespread rain will continue across the region on September 24 and 25, with some areas receiving heavy downpours, although rainfall is expected to be less intense than on September 23. From September 26, both the coverage and intensity of rainfall are forecast to gradually decline.

Central Vietnam will also see intermittent rain on September 23, with moderate to heavy showers in some areas. The main rainfall belt will stretch from southern Quang Tri Province through the South Central Coast and parts of the Central Highlands.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said areas from Hue to Da Nang and the eastern parts of Quang Ngai and Dak Lak provinces could receive heavy to torrential rain and thunderstorms from early morning through the night of September 23. Rainfall is expected to total 70- 150 mm in most areas, with isolated locations receiving more than 250mm. Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong provinces are forecast to receive moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall of 40-80mm and isolated totals exceeding 150mm. From the night of September 23, moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected from Ha Tinh to Quang Tri, with rainfall generally ranging from 30- 70 mm and above 120mm in a few areas.

In northern Vietnam, cloudy conditions will prevail as cloud systems from coastal areas move farther inland. Hanoi is forecast to see showers and overcast skies, bringing relief from the recent oppressive heat.

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By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan