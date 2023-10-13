Rainfall-triggered landslide blocks Hai Van Pass, flooding prompts evacuations

Torrential rains have triggered landslides in the National Highway 1A through Hai Van Pass and flooding has prompted evacuation of hundreds of people in Thua Thien Hue Province.

Additionally, a large amount of cascading soil and rock ground traffic in the highway to a halt.

The Traffic Safety Committee of Phu Loc District of Thua Thien Hue Province said it had directed the People's Committee of Lang Co town and the police force not to allow vehicles to travel through Hai Van pass because of danger following road-wrecking landslides due to downpours.

The highway's section passing through Thuy Duong and Thuy Phuong wards, Thuy Phu commune, Huong Thuy town has been inundated under approximately 0.3 meters to 0.4 meters. Meantime, National Highway 49 and Ho Chi Minh Highway have been deeply flooded in many places, causing travel difficulties.

Worse, the Highway 49B from Phong Hoa commune to Dien Huong commune, Phong Dien district has been under 0.4 meters to 0.6 meters of water forcing the authorities to ban people from travelling.

In the afternoon on October 13, skies poured down on the Hue city for hours, turning streets into streams, residential areas into lakes and roads into virtual mayhem. Hundreds of people in low-lying areas had to be urgently relocated to safe shelters.

The Department of Education and Training of Thua Thien Hue Province announced that all students in this province were kept at home for their safety.

Twelve villages in Thuy Phu commune of Huong Thuy town in Thua Thien Hue province have been inundated. Among them, Village 2 was seriously flooded under about 0.7 meters of rainwater and Village 7 under nearly one meter.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Thuy Phu Commune Le Huu Tri said that he had asked construction companies to post warning signs in areas with unfinished construction works. At the same time, 5 local schools allowed students to stay at home.

Huong Thuy town urgently relocated members of 7 households from low-lying areas in Thuy Chau, Thuy Phuong and Phu Bai wards to safe places. Similarly, Phong Dien, Phu Loc districts and Huong Tra town also evacuated more than 100 people from low-lying areas.

Torrential rains have caused widespread floods in Phong Dien, Phu Loc districts and Huong Tra town, forcing 100 local residents to relocate.

The Military Command of Quang Dien District today mobilized dozens of officers and soldiers and local inhabitants to reinforce the nearly 100m long Mai Duong dike, which was severely eroded and cracked into the roadbed bordering Mai Duong and Lam Ly villages in Quang Phuoc Commune of Quang Dien District.