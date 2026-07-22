Weather

Northern region braces for heavy rain, Southern area to see increased rainfall

SGGPO

According to the meteorological agency, the Northern region is expected to experience a widespread spell of moderate- to heavy-rain and thunderstorms from the night of July 23 to July 25.

img-9955-188-1592.jpeg
New round of rain forecast for Hanoi and the Northern region from the night of July 23. (Photo: SGGP)

Meanwhile, rainfall is forecast to become more frequent and intense across the Southern region starting July 23.

At noon on July 22, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting updated its weather advisory, saying that the Northern region will likely receive widespread rainfall of 70-150mm during the period, with some areas recording more than 250mm.

This afternoon, evening and tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across the northern mountainous and midland regions, with rainfall generally ranging from 10 mm to 30 mm and isolated locations exceeding 80 mm.

Authorities have warned localities in the northern mountainous region to remain vigilant against flooding, landslides and flash floods.

The Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center also reported that showers and thunderstorms are expected to return from the afternoon and evening of July 22, though they are not yet forecast to be widespread. Rainfall is expected to intensify between July 23 and 24, with moderate to heavy rain in some areas. During thunderstorms, residents should be alert to the risk of whirlwinds, lightning, and strong gusts.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

heavy rain Southern area thunderstorms Northern region

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn