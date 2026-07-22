Northern region braces for heavy rain, Southern area to see increased rainfall

According to the meteorological agency, the Northern region is expected to experience a widespread spell of moderate- to heavy-rain and thunderstorms from the night of July 23 to July 25.

New round of rain forecast for Hanoi and the Northern region from the night of July 23. (Photo: SGGP)

Meanwhile, rainfall is forecast to become more frequent and intense across the Southern region starting July 23.

At noon on July 22, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting updated its weather advisory, saying that the Northern region will likely receive widespread rainfall of 70-150mm during the period, with some areas recording more than 250mm.

This afternoon, evening and tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across the northern mountainous and midland regions, with rainfall generally ranging from 10 mm to 30 mm and isolated locations exceeding 80 mm.

Authorities have warned localities in the northern mountainous region to remain vigilant against flooding, landslides and flash floods.

The Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center also reported that showers and thunderstorms are expected to return from the afternoon and evening of July 22, though they are not yet forecast to be widespread. Rainfall is expected to intensify between July 23 and 24, with moderate to heavy rain in some areas. During thunderstorms, residents should be alert to the risk of whirlwinds, lightning, and strong gusts.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh