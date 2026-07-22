Central region braces for extreme heat

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, weather conditions across the country remain highly varied on July 22.

The Northern region and Thanh Hoa Province will see sunny weather during the day, with isolated hot conditions. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the evening and night, with localized heavy rain possible.

The Northern region will be sunny during the day.

The area stretching from Nghe An Province to Da Nang City, along with the eastern parts of Quang Ngai Province to Dak Lak Province, will continue to endure widespread heatwaves. Many locations are expected to experience severe heat, while some areas may face exceptionally intense temperatures. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are forecast after sunset.

Elsewhere across the country, sunny weather will prevail during the day, with isolated heat in some areas. Localized showers and thunderstorms are expected in the late afternoon and evening. Authorities warned of possible whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong gusts during storms, which could disrupt transportation, agricultural production and daily activities.

At sea, scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast throughout July 22 over the northern Gulf of Tonkin and waters in the eastern part of the central East Sea and the southern East Sea, including the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago. Waterspouts, force 6-7 gusts and waves exceeding two meters are possible.

Fishing vessels and ships operating in affected waters have been advised to closely monitor weather updates, seek safe shelter when necessary and take precautionary measures.

For the regional forecast, the capital city of Hanoi will be sunny with isolated hot conditions and temperatures of 26–35 degrees Celsius. The Northwest and Northeast will remain sunny with scattered evening showers and thunderstorms, with highs of 34–35 degrees Celsius. The Central region, from Thanh Hoa to the northern South Central Coast, will experience severe to exceptionally severe heat, with temperatures reaching 38 degrees Celsius or higher in some areas. The Central Highlands will be sunny, with scattered afternoon showers and temperatures of 20–33 degrees Celsius. The Southern region, including Ho Chi Minh City, will be mostly sunny with isolated hot weather and scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms, with highs of 32–35 degrees Celsius.

Low-pressure system may develop into storm Meteorological experts reported that on the morning of July 22, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) identified a low-pressure area near 13 degrees North latitude, 134 degrees East longitude, east of the Philippines, moving west-northwest at approximately 20 kilometers per hour. The JMA forecasts the system to approach Luzon Island and strengthen into a tropical depression within the next 24-48 hours. The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said the system is expected to intensify into a tropical depression between July 23 and 24, with a high probability of developing into a tropical storm between July 24 and July 25. There is a 70 percent chance of storm formation and a 60-70 percent chance that it will enter the northeastern East Sea between July 25 and July 26. Before the system reaches the East Sea, the Northern region is expected to experience another round of widespread rainfall from July 23 to July 25, with total precipitation ranging from 70 mm to 150 mm, while some areas could receive more than 250 mm. The heaviest rainfall is forecast for Thai Nguyen, Tuyen Quang, Lao Cai, Lai Chau, Dien Bien and Son La provinces. Authorities warned of a heightened risk of flash floods on small rivers and streams, as well as landslides in mountainous areas.

Quick response prevents major forest fire in Hue Border guards and local authorities in Hue City quickly extinguished a plantation forest fire on July 21, limiting damage to about two hectares of acacia forest. The Chan May Port Border Guard Station under the Hue City Border Guard Command mobilized personnel on July 21 to work with local authorities and emergency forces to contain a forest fire in Chan May–Lang Co Commune. At approximately 3:30 p.m., the station received reports of a fire breaking out in an acacia plantation in compartment 4, sub-zone 196, Phu Hai Hamlet. Officers and soldiers were immediately dispatched to the scene to assist local authorities and firefighters in suppressing the blaze. By 5 p.m., the fire had been fully contained. Preliminary assessments showed that approximately 2 hectares of acacia plantation owned by local households were damaged. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. Earlier, from July 19 to July 20, several forest fires also broke out in A Luoi 4 Commune and Phu Bai Ward in Hue City. All were quickly brought under control by firefighting forces.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong