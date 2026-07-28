National

Torrential rain floods Bao Loc, forcing dozens of families to evacuate

SGGPO

More than 70 households were affected after torrential overnight rain triggered severe flooding in Bao Loc, Lam Dong Province, forcing emergency evacuations as authorities remained on high alert on July 28.

Torrential rain in the early hours of July 28 left several areas in Ward 3 Bao Loc and B'Lao Ward of Lam Dong Province submerged under more than one meter of floodwater, forcing dozens of households to evacuate.

Local authorities in Ward 3 Bao Loc and B'Lao Ward mobilized emergency response teams to help residents cope with flooding caused by prolonged heavy rainfall on the morning of July 28.

2aoboqnrdrm2z43h92fjilwpw1stzwiz1q9djlnm-1424-2659.jpg.jfif
Emergency responders help residents move their belongings to safety.

The downpour, which lasted from the night of July 27 into the early hours of July 28, sent large volumes of water from upstream into the Dai Lao Stream and Dai Binh River, inundating many low-lying areas. Residential Clusters 3 and 16 in Ward 3 Bao Loc were among the hardest-hit locations.

Overnight, the ward administration deployed dozens of officials, soldiers, police officers, and youth volunteers to carry out rescue operations and assist affected residents.

2aoboqntspl3krxmcte5nzmuabnasyqlpjn2qtgm-294-7200.jpg.jfif
Residents are evacuated to safer areas after floodwaters surged downstream from the upstream catchment.

By the morning of July 28, more than 70 households had been affected by flooding. Nearly ten families living in the worst-hit areas were evacuated, along with their belongings and livestock, to safer locations.

In B'Lao Ward, emergency responders also relocated four households from high-risk areas. Numerous homes, as well as coffee, durian, and mulberry plantations along the river, were inundated, causing property and agricultural losses.

2aoboqntgwanwrfovqdccoxmmdkl6peliaikrgxk-1697-555.jpg.jfif
Heavy rain continues across many areas on the morning of July 28.

Heavy rain continued across Bao Loc's wards and downstream communes in the Da Teh area. Local authorities maintained emergency teams at flood- and flash flood-prone locations to respond swiftly to emergencies and safeguard residents' lives and property.

Related News
By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Lam Dong Province heavy rain flooding

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn