Torrential rain floods Bao Loc, forcing dozens of families to evacuate

More than 70 households were affected after torrential overnight rain triggered severe flooding in Bao Loc, Lam Dong Province, forcing emergency evacuations as authorities remained on high alert on July 28.

Torrential rain in the early hours of July 28 left several areas in Ward 3 Bao Loc and B'Lao Ward of Lam Dong Province submerged under more than one meter of floodwater, forcing dozens of households to evacuate.

Local authorities in Ward 3 Bao Loc and B'Lao Ward mobilized emergency response teams to help residents cope with flooding caused by prolonged heavy rainfall on the morning of July 28.

Emergency responders help residents move their belongings to safety.

The downpour, which lasted from the night of July 27 into the early hours of July 28, sent large volumes of water from upstream into the Dai Lao Stream and Dai Binh River, inundating many low-lying areas. Residential Clusters 3 and 16 in Ward 3 Bao Loc were among the hardest-hit locations.

Overnight, the ward administration deployed dozens of officials, soldiers, police officers, and youth volunteers to carry out rescue operations and assist affected residents.

Residents are evacuated to safer areas after floodwaters surged downstream from the upstream catchment.

By the morning of July 28, more than 70 households had been affected by flooding. Nearly ten families living in the worst-hit areas were evacuated, along with their belongings and livestock, to safer locations.

In B'Lao Ward, emergency responders also relocated four households from high-risk areas. Numerous homes, as well as coffee, durian, and mulberry plantations along the river, were inundated, causing property and agricultural losses.

Heavy rain continues across many areas on the morning of July 28.

Heavy rain continued across Bao Loc's wards and downstream communes in the Da Teh area. Local authorities maintained emergency teams at flood- and flash flood-prone locations to respond swiftly to emergencies and safeguard residents' lives and property.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan