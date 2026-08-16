Youth's volunteer summer

In the summer of 2026, countless young people donned volunteer shirts to carry out practical community service projects and initiatives.
In Ho Chi Minh City, youth union members went door-to-door to help residents navigate digital platforms. They traveled to remote areas to support underprivileged children, worked on urban beautification, renovated playgrounds, cleared waterways, installed solar-powered streetlights, and organized various social welfare activities.
This year's summer campaign also drew participation from students from Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos, and Cambodia. Alongside local youth in Ho Chi Minh City, they renovated community spaces, planted trees, installed flagpoles with solar lights, assisted with student health checkups, and organized educational and cultural exchange events.
Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, Nguyen Minh Son, noted that the value of these programs extends beyond the completed infrastructure and tasks. The true impact, he said, lies in the sense of responsibility, passion, and cross-border friendships forged among young people working together for the community.