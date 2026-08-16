Youth's volunteer summer

In the summer of 2026, countless young people donned volunteer shirts to carry out practical community service projects and initiatives.

Youth union members in Xuan Hoa Ward guide residents in using the Electronic Party Member Handbook and VNeID. (Photo: SGGP)

In Ho Chi Minh City, youth union members went door-to-door to help residents navigate digital platforms. They traveled to remote areas to support underprivileged children, worked on urban beautification, renovated playgrounds, cleared waterways, installed solar-powered streetlights, and organized various social welfare activities.

This year's summer campaign also drew participation from students from Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos, and Cambodia. Alongside local youth in Ho Chi Minh City, they renovated community spaces, planted trees, installed flagpoles with solar lights, assisted with student health checkups, and organized educational and cultural exchange events.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, Nguyen Minh Son, noted that the value of these programs extends beyond the completed infrastructure and tasks. The true impact, he said, lies in the sense of responsibility, passion, and cross-border friendships forged among young people working together for the community.

Youth Union members of the An Phu Dong Power Company’s grassroots chapter install solar-powered lights at a children’s playground in Neighborhood 21, Trung My Tay Ward.

Binh Loi Trung Ward Youth Union members and Green Summer volunteers present gifts to disadvantaged residents.

Green March campaign volunteers in Hiep Phuoc Commune help upgrade an alley in Bau Le Hamlet.

Young volunteers clean up litter and clear the flow of the Ba Sau Bridge Canal in Hiep Phuoc Commune.

Tan Hiep Ward Youth Union members paint and refurbish a children’s playground.

Youth Union members in Binh Hung Hoa Ward assist with the citywide health checkup program.

Green Summer volunteers from the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy teach children in Ham Thanh Commune, Lam Dong Province.

Youth Union members in Binh Dong Ward guide residents in activating Level-2 electronic identification accounts.

Vietnamese youth and Malaysian students clean up roads in Kim Long Commune.

Vietnamese and international students create the Vietnam–Malaysia Friendship Wall in Trung My Tay Ward.

By Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh