Phu Cat Airport speeds up Runway 2 ahead of calibration flight

In late August, hundreds of workers are racing to complete work on the runway at Phu Cat Airport in Gia Lai Province, preparing for a calibration flight.

Workers use sweeping machines to clean the newly built runway at Phu Cat Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s reporters, multiple construction teams are working to complete the runway foundation and concrete paving. At several locations, crews are installing anti-skid grooves, electrical cables, runway lighting systems, and flight-control equipment.

Head of Project Division 1 under the Gia Lai Provincial Management Board for Transport and Civil Works Projects, Vo Van Chin, representing the project owner, said more than 800 workers and engineers, along with hundreds of pieces of construction machinery and vehicles, were being deployed across 30 construction teams. Under the project schedule, Runway 2 at Phu Cat Airport is expected to undergo a calibration flight in early September 2026 and enter commercial operation in October 2026.

A specialized cutter with 25 platinum-steel blades creates anti-skid grooves to help slow aircraft.

According to the project documents, Runway 2 and associated airfield facilities at Phu Cat Airport have a total investment of VND3.2 trillion (US$122.7 million), including about VND1.603 trillion in construction costs and VND1.068 trillion for site clearance. The Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee is the project owner. The runway is 3,048 meters long and 45 meters wide and is being built parallel to the existing runway.

Following the upgrade, Phu Cat Airport will be capable of handling Code C aircraft such as the A320 and A321 and equivalent aircraft. If needed, the airport will also be able to accommodate Code E aircraft.

According to leaders of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee, once completed, Runway 2 at Phu Cat Airport will enable the airport to receive international charter flights, bringing tourists to Gia Lai.

Workers clean the anti-skid grooves designed to help slow aircraft.

Installation of electrical cables for runway lighting and specialized airfield systems.

Completion of the 3-degree approach angle antenna tower.

Work is underway at several locations to complete auxiliary facilities and drainage pipelines.

Personnel, machinery and vehicles are deployed across multiple construction fronts.

Workers are completing the final concrete layer at several sections of Runway 2.

By Gia Lai—Translated by Kim Khanh