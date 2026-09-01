Multimedia

Photo Gallery

Biology Museum showcases rare Central Highlands specimens

SGGP

The Biology Buseum in Lang Biang-Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province houses and displays more than 10,000 rare specimens showcasing the biodiversity of the Central Highlands, making it an attractive destination for visitors interested in exploration.

museum.jpg
Right at the museum entrance, visitors can admire an original elephant skeleton. Photo: Doan Kien

The Biology Museum in Lang Biang-Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province, under the Institute of Life Sciences of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, is one of the spaces preserving an extensive collection of scientific materials on the ecosystems and culture of the Central Highlands.

The museum currently displays more than 10,000 specimens and artifacts across four main themes that are nature and people; geology and minerals; fauna, flora and fungi; and indigenous knowledge of the Central Highlands.

The most prominent section is the fauna, flora and fungi exhibition, which features thousands of diverse specimens and samples. Visitors can view the bones, horns and various body parts of rare animal species that once lived in the Central Highlands.

The collection also includes specimens from numerous groups, including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, insects, arthropods, mollusks, plants and fungi, serving research, educational and tourism purposes.

According to museum staff, producing a complete skin specimen requires numerous strict procedures. After the skin is separated from the body, all fat and soft tissue are removed before the specimen is treated with specialized chemicals to stabilize its structure, improve durability and limit the effects of weather, mold and insects.

After preservation, the specimen is reconstructed to its original form, with the aim of retaining as many of the species' natural characteristics as possible.

Each stage is carried out according to established procedures and within an appropriate period to ensure scientific quality and long-term exhibition value. The meticulous care taken at every stage helps create highly realistic specimens that effectively support research, education and the dissemination of knowledge about biodiversity.

img-1474-2-906-7517.jpg
Tourists explore the biodiversity of the Central Highlands. Photo: Doan Kien
img-1525-1547-5936.jpg
Flora, fauna, and fungi, with thousands of specimens preserved intact. Photo: Doan Kien.
img-1575-5018-6608.jpg
Flora, fauna, and fungi, with thousands of specimens preserved intact. Photo: Doan Kien.
img-1472-5464-4182.jpg
The elephant specimen is housed at the Museum of Biology. Photo: Doan Kien.
img-1452-3409-5590.jpg
Hundreds of specimens of various bird species. Photo: Doan Kien
img-1539-1775-6927.jpg
An area housing specimens of rare and endemic plant species in the Central Highlands. Photo: Doan Kien
img-1479-3511-2082.jpg
Endemic plant species of the Central Highlands are displayed at the museum for visitors to explore. Photo: Doan Kien
img-1488-2170-1021.jpg
The Biology Museum is an appealing destination for visitors who love exploration. Photo: Doan Kien
img-1441-4471-5919.jpg
Children excitedly explore various types of flora and fauna at the museum. Photo: Doan Kien
img-2045-1641-1164.jpg
Children excitedly explore various types of flora and fauna at the museum. Photo: Doan Kien
img-1436-1520-731.jpg
The museum is a place for education and the dissemination of knowledge about biodiversity. Photo: Doan Kien
By Doan Kien - Translated By Anh Quan

Tags

rare animal species geology and minerals fauna flora and fungi Da Lat biology museum

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn