Ho Chi Minh City stages fireworks show for National Day celebrations

Ho Chi Minh City held an artistic fireworks display on the evening of September 2 to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

The city has organized a series of cultural and artistic activities during this year’s holiday, running through September 5.

Fireworks for the National Day celebration in downtown Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Hoang Trieu

From early afternoon on September 2, central areas such as Nguyen Hue Walking Street and Bach Dang Wharf drew large crowds of residents and tourists who came to enjoy entertainment, watch artistic programs and wait for the fireworks.

Crowds gather to watch the fireworks in downtown Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Hoang Trieu

The weather in Ho Chi Minh City was relatively cool on the evening of September 2, creating favorable conditions for residents and tourists to enjoy the holiday and wait for the fireworks.

Ho Chi Minh City held fireworks displays at seven locations. Three locations featured high- altitude and low-altitude fireworks including the entrance to the Saigon River Tunnel in An Khanh Ward, the New City Center in Binh Duong Ward, and Tam Thang Tower Square in Vung Tau Ward.

Four locations featured low-altitude fireworks comprising Ba Ria Square Park in Ba Ria Ward, Dam Sen Cultural Park in Binh Thoi Ward, Saigon Marina IFC Tower in Saigon Ward, and the Kim Long villa area at Rach Dia Bridge in Nha Be Commune.

At exactly 9 p.m., the first fireworks lit up the sky at the entrance to the Saigon River Tunnel. This was the largest display, featuring 1,200 high-altitude fireworks, 60 low-altitude firing racks, 40 pyrotechnic racks and 500 effect tubes.

A highlight of this year’s fireworks display was a bamboo-tree-shaped effect. The image appeared in the opening minutes and was repeated at the finale.

The fireworks displays helped create a joyful and vibrant atmosphere during the holiday for residents while offering memorable experiences for domestic and international visitors to HCMC during the celebrations.

Some pictures of the artistic fireworks display in the center of Ho Chi Minh City, Photos: Hoang Trieu - Hoang Hung

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan