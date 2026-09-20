Young people preserving spirit of traditional Mid-Autumn Festival
SGGP
Driven by a love for traditional cultural values, a group of young people in HCMC have devoted themselves to recreating traditional Mid-Autumn lanterns based on archival materials and images dating back decades and, in some cases, centuries.
With each carefully bent bamboo strip, stretched sheet of translucent paper, and hand-painted detail, toys that had seemingly faded into memory are being brought back to life, helping preserve the craftsmanship and meticulous artistry of Vietnamese culture.
Housed beneath the roof of the more-than-160-year-old Son Tra communal house in Tan Dinh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, the “Coc Coc Tung Tung” exhibition features a variety of traditional Mid-Autumn lanterns. Among them is the nearly 3-meter-tall lantern called “Coc kien troi” (The Toad Takes Heaven to Court), inspired by the Vietnamese children’s folktale of the same name, which evokes childhood memories for adults while offering children a vivid and enchanting window into Vietnamese culture, helping them better understand and appreciate their cultural heritage.