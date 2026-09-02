DK1 platforms hold flag raising ceremony at sea

Personnel stationed on DK1 platforms held a flag raising ceremony at sea to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, reaffirming their pride and determination to protect the country's maritime sovereignty.

Amid celebrations marking the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2, officers and soldiers stationed on DK1 platforms under DK1 Battalion, Naval Region 2, held a flag raising ceremony at sea, demonstrating their pride and determination to protect the country's maritime and island sovereignty.

Senior Lt. Col. Nguyen Trung Duc, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of DK1 Battalion, said the National Day flag raising ceremony held special significance for officers and soldiers performing their duties in challenging offshore conditions. Under the national flag, each person feels more deeply the value of independence and freedom and their responsibility in building and defending the country.

On the occasion, the DK1 platforms strictly maintained combat readiness duties while organizing political activities, traditional education, cultural and artistic programs, and sports activities, creating a united and joyful atmosphere.

Soldiers who are stationing on DK1 platforms hold a flag raising ceremony

DK1 Battalion under the Naval Region 2 currently manages and maintains 15 platforms on the southern continental shelf, maintaining watch and observation duties, coordinating with other forces to protect maritime and island sovereignty, and serving as a support point for fishermen heading offshore and staying at sea.

A soldier in DK1 platforms to protect the country's maritime and island sovereignty.

The DK1 platforms stand tall at sea where officers and soldiers station demonstrating their pride and determination to protect the country's maritime and island sovereignty.

Some images during National Day celebrations on the DK1 platforms:

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan