Long Son develops “Village in the City, City in the Village”

The “village in the city, city in the village” development orientation is giving Long Son a harmonious, modern urban appearance while preserving the area’s distinctive cultural and ecological values.

Long Son Commune is viewed from above. Photo: Minh Tue

Preserving the “Soul of the Village” amid urbanization

Long Son is located at the mouth of the Cai Mep River, covering an area of about 56.7 square kilometers and home to more than 17,700 people. Visiting Long Son today, it is easy to see an area undergoing rapid transformation. Amid the development of industry, seaports, logistics and new urban areas, riverside villages and mangrove forests still retain their open, tranquil character.

The Long Son Petrochemical Complex, covering more than 464 hectares, is located along a route connecting with DT994, a coastal road that is opening up new development space for Long Son. The petrochemical project, with an investment of US$5 billion, the largest in Vietnam, has given the island commune a modern industrial and infrastructure profile while attracting a large number of workers.

Not far from the project, the Long Son Big House historical site remains quiet and solemn amid the changing pace of life. Each year, it welcomes more than 1 million visitors who come to attend the Ong Worship Ceremony and Trung Cuu Festival in memory of Ong Tran (Mr. Tran) - Le Van Muu, who is credited with opening up the area, establishing a livelihood and building community life in Long Son.

For more than a century, the way of life, customs and cultural values associated with the Ong Tran religion have been preserved by the local community.

Under the Resolution of the 1st Long Son Commune Party Congress for the 2025-2030 term, Long Son is developing under the orientation of “village in the city, city in the village,” taking its cultural space and river-based ecosystem as the foundation while promoting urban development, ecotourism, the oil refining and petrochemical industry, and supporting industries.

Chairman Nguyen Trong Thuy of the Long Son Commune People's Committee said the commune's development orientation places the protection of natural resources and adaptation to climate change at its core. This includes preserving mangrove forests and establishing ecological protection corridors in estuarine and coastal areas, canals and natural wetlands.

Architectural and landscape spaces are being oriented toward harmony, with the goal of developing a low-carbon ecological urban area in Go Gang. Traditional residential clusters will be interwoven with new urban spaces.

Coastal Road 994 leading to Long Son Commune. Photo: Quang Vu

At the same time, existing cultural values will be preserved and promoted, including the Long Son Big House historical site, the complex of communal houses and shrines, Ba Shrine, Long Son Pagoda and cultural festivals.

In the first seven months of 2026, total revenue from Long Son Commune's economic sectors was estimated at VND1,915 billion, including VND854 billion from industry and construction and VND640 billion from trade and services. Accommodation and food services alone generated VND256 billion.

This growth momentum is creating additional opportunities to develop ecotourism and community-based tourism linked to the waterways, floating villages, mangrove forests and cultural and historical values.

Long Son weaves tradition into livelihoods amid urban growth

For Long Son, preserving traditional values also creates opportunities to develop livelihoods for local residents amid urbanization. Historical sites, festivals, community lifestyles, the culture of the Ong Tran religion and traditional aquaculture can provide the foundation for developing experiential and community-based tourism products linked to local life.

At the same time, handicrafts using locally sourced materials are creating additional jobs for residents.

According to Nguyen Thi Hong Lan of Hamlet 1, Long Son Commune, a water hyacinth weaving project was launched in 2023 with sponsorship and support from Long Son Petrochemical Company (LSP), gradually creating additional livelihoods for local women.

The Long Son Petrochemical Complex spans over 464 hectares. Photo: Quang Vu

From the initial model, the Hong Lan - Long Son Water Hyacinth Weaving Cooperative Group was established, helping women make use of their free time while gaining additional employment and income and taking care of their families.

After nearly three years of operation, the cooperative group has provided regular employment for nearly 15 workers, with an average income of VND3 million-5 million per person per month.

According to Le Doan Thanh Tai from the Ho Chi Minh Ctiy Institute for Development Studies, the Long Son Big House, historical sites, festivals, community lifestyle, customs, the culture of the Ong Tran religion and traditional aquaculture have created the area's distinctive values.

These provide a foundation for developing experiential and community-based tourism products, helping visitors better understand Long Son's life and culture while creating additional livelihoods for local residents.

The Long Son Petrochemical Complex illuminated at night. Photo: Quang Vu

According to Le Doan Thanh Tai from the Ho Chi Minh Ctiy Institute for Development Studies, “village in the city, city in the village” can only truly succeed when residents become the subjects of the development process and are able to live and earn a living from the values of their own homeland.

At that point, the urban area provides infrastructure, opportunities and markets, while the Long Son community continues to preserve its culture, way of life and the values cultivated over many generations.

Ancient architectural details at the Nha Lon Long Son relic site. Photo: Quang Vu

The Nha Lon Long Son relic complex, Photo: Quang Vu

Calligraphers writing couplets as gifts is a beautiful cultural tradition at Nha Lon Long Son. Photo: Hoai An

Writing Tet couplets is a unique cultural practice preserved for centuries at Nha Lon Long Son. Photo: Quang Vu

A bridge spanning the river connects various localities to Long Son Commune. Photo: Minh Tue

Go Gang, an area situated within the estuary zone of Long Son Commune. Photo: Q.V

Mangrove forests surrounding Long Son Commune create a lush, green landscape. Photo: Contributor

Aquaculture rafts on the river. Photo: Quang Vu

Traditional salt-making in Long Son Commune. Photo: Quang Vu

Long Son residents harvest oysters. Photo: Dinh Hung

Women in Long Son Commune engaged in water hyacinth weaving. Photo: Mai Thao

Water hyacinth weaving provides a livelihood for many women in Long Son Commune. Photo: Quang Vu

Long Son women, walking barefoot and dressed in traditional 'ao ba ba', become a beautiful, iconic image of the region. Photo: Hoai An

Women wear 'ao ba ba' as followers of the Ong Tran faith, performing voluntary service at Nha Lon Long Son. Photo: Hoai An

By Quang Vu - Translated by Anh Quan