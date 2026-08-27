Ho Chi Minh City residents pour into streets as Vietnam wins ASEAN Cup
SGGP
In the wake of Vietnam's triumph at the 2026 ASEAN Cup, thousands of fans took to the streets of Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate.
From the Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street to key downtown thoroughfares, a sea of red national flags, echoing drums and horns, and loud chants of “Vietnam, the Champions!” set off a vibrant, night-long celebration.
A heavy shower over Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street failed to dampen the crowd's spirits, only fueling the passion of fans who cheered with newfound vigor for the Vietnamese team.
Just past 10 p.m. on August 28, the final whistle at My Dinh National Stadium triggered an explosion of euphoria across Ho Chi Minh City as Vietnam successfully defended its ASEAN Cup title. At Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, the primary gathering spot for thousands watching the final match, crowd jubilation erupted into a swell of cheers, waving flags, and national anthems.
Celebrations quickly spilled onto key downtown thoroughfares, including Nguyen Hue, Le Thanh Ton, Dong Khoi, and Ton Duc Thang. A continuous procession of motorbikes and pedestrians clad in red-and-gold shirts, headbands, and national flags swept through the streets, accompanied by the endless blare of horns, beating drums, and chants of “Vietnam!” and “Vietnam, the Champions!”
The revelry only intensified as the night wore on, with families and groups of young fans joining the swelling crowd. High above the streets, countless red flags waved against the skyline, transforming the southern metropolis into a sea of red.
The second leg of the ASEAN Cup 2026 final ended in a 2-2 draw. Combined with Vietnam’s 2-0 victory in the first leg, the result gave head coach Kim Sang-sik’s side a 4-2 aggregate win, securing the ASEAN Cup 2026 title.
Earlier in the evening, despite heavy rain, thousands of Ho Chi Minh City residents gathered at Nguyen Hue Walking Street to watch the final. Many wore raincoats or held umbrellas while keeping Vietnamese national flags in hand, patiently waiting for kickoff. The atmosphere quickly heated up with the beating of drums, cheers, and enthusiastic displays of support.