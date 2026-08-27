Ho Chi Minh City residents pour into streets as Vietnam wins ASEAN Cup

In the wake of Vietnam's triumph at the 2026 ASEAN Cup, thousands of fans took to the streets of Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate.

Ho Chi Minh City turns red as residents take to the streets to celebrate Vietnam’s championship victory.

From the Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street to key downtown thoroughfares, a sea of red national flags, echoing drums and horns, and loud chants of “Vietnam, the Champions!” set off a vibrant, night-long celebration.

A heavy shower over Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street failed to dampen the crowd's spirits, only fueling the passion of fans who cheered with newfound vigor for the Vietnamese team.

Just past 10 p.m. on August 28, the final whistle at My Dinh National Stadium triggered an explosion of euphoria across Ho Chi Minh City as Vietnam successfully defended its ASEAN Cup title. At Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, the primary gathering spot for thousands watching the final match, crowd jubilation erupted into a swell of cheers, waving flags, and national anthems.

The red flag with a yellow star stands out amid crowds on Ho Chi Minh City streets during the victory celebrations.

Fans in raincoats and wearing conical hats emblazoned with the national flag take to the streets to cheer for the Vietnam national team ahead of the match.

Despite the rain, many fans still take to the streets to watch Vietnam’s national team play.

Celebrations quickly spilled onto key downtown thoroughfares, including Nguyen Hue, Le Thanh Ton, Dong Khoi, and Ton Duc Thang. A continuous procession of motorbikes and pedestrians clad in red-and-gold shirts, headbands, and national flags swept through the streets, accompanied by the endless blare of horns, beating drums, and chants of “Vietnam!” and “Vietnam, the Champions!”

The revelry only intensified as the night wore on, with families and groups of young fans joining the swelling crowd. High above the streets, countless red flags waved against the skyline, transforming the southern metropolis into a sea of red.

The second leg of the ASEAN Cup 2026 final ended in a 2-2 draw. Combined with Vietnam’s 2-0 victory in the first leg, the result gave head coach Kim Sang-sik’s side a 4-2 aggregate win, securing the ASEAN Cup 2026 title.

Earlier in the evening, despite heavy rain, thousands of Ho Chi Minh City residents gathered at Nguyen Hue Walking Street to watch the final. Many wore raincoats or held umbrellas while keeping Vietnamese national flags in hand, patiently waiting for kickoff. The atmosphere quickly heated up with the beating of drums, cheers, and enthusiastic displays of support.

Fans proudly wave the national flag on Ho Chi Minh City streets ahead of the match.

Joy spreads across the faces of fans in Ho Chi Minh City.

Many foreign visitors join Vietnamese fans in cheering for the national team at Nguyen Hue Walking Street.

A sea of red fills Nguyen Hue Walking Street as fans celebrate Vietnam’s victory.

Many families take to the streets to join in the celebrations for Vietnam’s national team at the Nga Sau Center in Thu Dau Mot Ward.

Crowds and heavy traffic fill the streets of Thu Dau Mot Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, after the final.

Traffic police regulate traffic at the Nga Sau roundabout in Thu Dau Mot Ward.

Fans travel in groups along major roads in downtown Ho Chi Minh City.

Nguyen Van Troi Street is packed with people celebrating the victory.

Parents take their children onto the streets to celebrate Vietnam’s national team victory in Vung Tau Ward.

Fireworks light up Bai Truoc in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, to celebrate the victory.

Fans dressed in red beat drums, blow horns and wave flags to cheer on Vietnam’s national team.

A fan draped in the red national flag joins the passionate atmosphere ahead of the final between Vietnam and Thailand.

A young fan in a raincoat joins family members in the lively atmosphere after the rain.

Hundreds of fans raise a giant red flag with a yellow star, creating an impressive moment at Nguyen Hue Walking Street.

A young fan sits with family members waiting for the match, holding a cheering horn.

A child watches the screen intently while holding a Vietnamese national flag.

Families with young children gather at Nguyen Hue Walking Street to join the cheering for Vietnam’s national team.

The sound of cheering horns rings out amid the sea of red at Nguyen Hue Walking Street.

A sea of vibrant red and the sound of cheering horns create a lively atmosphere at Nguyen Hue Walking Street.

Fans shelter from the rain but patiently wait on, lending their support to Vietnam’s national team.

Despite the rain, thousands of fans gather at Nguyen Hue Walking Street to cheer for Vietnam’s national team.

Red flags with yellow stars flutter in the rain, creating a passionate atmosphere as the match gets underway.

Young fans join in the celebrations and cheer for Vietnam’s national team.

Thousands of fans join in the excitement of the 2026 ASEAN Cup final.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh