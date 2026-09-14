High tide exceeds Alert Level 3, breaches dike and floods many areas in Can Tho

On September 14, water levels at the Can Tho station on the Hau River reached 2.25 meters, 0.25 meters above Alert Level 3, flooding residential areas and roads across the city. Earlier, the high tide breached a section of a dike in My Tu Commune.

High tides flood roads, making it difficult for parents to get children to school. (Photo: SGGP)

The tide rose in the morning, coinciding with rush hour and the time when students were heading to school, making travel difficult for local residents.

Several residential areas in Binh Thuy and Cai Khe wards and nearby areas along the Hau River were inundated. A section of National Highway 91 in Binh Thuy was submerged under more than 0.5 meters of water, causing localized traffic congestion, stalling numerous vehicles and disrupting business activities.

On National Highway 1 passing through Dai Thanh Ward, a nearly 1-kilometer stretch was also flooded, with water exceeding 0.5 meters in some places, making it difficult for vehicles to pass.

In My Tu Commune, the high tide on September 13 breached a section of dike more than 5 meters long, flooding several houses located inside the dike and damaging part of the area under cultivation.

High tides flood roads, making it difficult for parents to get children to school. (Photo: SGGP)

According to leaders of My Tu Commune, local authorities mobilized police, militia, and self-defense forces, along with other on-site personnel and equipment, to carry out remedial work. The breached section of the dike has been reinforced, helping limit damage to local residents. Vulnerable sections of the dike continue to be closely monitored.

The Can Tho City Hydro-Meteorological Station forecast that the high tide would peak at 2.27 meters on the afternoon of September 14, exceeding Alert Level III by 0.27 meters. Water levels on the Hau River are rising rapidly, combined with the high tide in early August on the lunar calendar, posing a risk of further flooding in many areas.

According to the warning, Binh Thuy and Cai Khe wards are at risk of severe flooding, while Nga Bay Ward could experience localized heavy flooding. Areas in Ninh Kieu and Cai Rang, as well as Vi Thanh, Soc Trang, and Hung Loi wards, are also at risk of localized inundation.

The Binh Thuy Market area is deeply flooded by high tides. (Photo: SGGP)

National Highway 91 along the Hau River in Can Tho City is deeply flooded. (Photo: SGGP)

A police officer helps a woman navigate through a flooded section of the road. (Photo: SGGP)

Vehicles struggle to make their way through deeply flooded areas. (Photo: SGGP)

Police and militia and self-defense forces work to reinforce the dike. (Photo: SGGP)

A breached section of the dike in My Tu Commune, Can Tho City. (Photo: SGGP)

Police and militia and self-defense forces work to reinforce the dike. (Photo: SGGP)

By Tuan Quang—Translated by Kim Khanh