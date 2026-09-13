Green “Garlic Island” preserved

Located about 30 kilometers from the mainland, Ly Son Island, part of Ly Son Special Zone in Quang Ngai Province, is known as Vietnam’s “Garlic Island” and “Volcanic Island."

Local residents take part in short-term training courses on environmental protection and marine ecosystems.

From garlic fields cultivated on volcanic soil to coral reefs beneath the surrounding waters, nature has created an ecosystem deeply intertwined with the lives and livelihoods of the people of this outpost island.

Ly Son is also home to millions-of-years-old volcanic formations and historical stories of safeguarding Vietnam’s seas and islands, closely associated with the Hoang Sa and Bac Hai flotillas.

Under development plans, Ly Son is set to become a national tourism destination by 2030, with the goal of developing it into one of the country’s leading marine and island tourism hubs by 2045. Amid mounting pressure from urbanization, tourism development, and marine-based livelihoods, protecting the island’s ecosystems has become increasingly urgent.

After nearly a decade of operation, the Ly Son Marine Protected Area has brought together residents, young people, border guards, coast guard officers, and military personnel in a collective effort to preserve the island’s natural greenery.

From conducting “health checks” on coral reefs and seagrass beds to collecting waste, from conserving genetic resources and rare marine species to gradually promoting green and circular production practices in garlic farming, Ly Son is moving toward a more harmonious balance between conservation and livelihoods.

Local farmers are transitioning to green garlic farming practices.

Plastic waste is removed from coral reefs.

Authorities and local residents join forces to clear plastic waste from the island.

Each year, the management board of the Ly Son Marine Protected Area conducts rescue operations and releases numerous king crabs back into the sea.

Health checks and measurements are conducted before the sea turtles are fitted with tracking devices and released back into the wild.

Ly Son Island boasts significant potential and diverse attractions for marine tourism.

By Ngoc Oai, Xuan Huyen—Translated by Kim Khanh