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Artisans preserve traditional pottery in Van Son - Nhan Thap village

SGGPO

A handful of dedicated artisans are keeping the centuries-old pottery craft alive in Van Son - Nhan Thap village, An Nhon Ward, Gia Lai Province, despite facing severe raw material shortages and slow market consumption.

Once home to hundreds of potters, the village now has just over 10 active craftspeople. Despite the sharp decline, local pottery traditions remain deeply rooted.

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Van Son - Nhan Thap is currently the only traditional handmade pottery village in Gia Lai Province.

Every year on the 6th day of the first lunar month, villagers gather for the Craft Ancestor Commemoration Ceremony to honor the generations who passed down the trade.

Nguyen Thanh Tam, an 87-year-old artisan with 70 years of experience, shared that securing clay for production has become increasingly difficult. Because the local authority has not yet planned a designated raw material zone, kiln owners must purchase soil from various sources at high costs, ranging from VND2.8 million (US$107) to VND3 million per truckload, while product sales remain sluggish.

"We hope the government will soon allocate land reserves to support the preservation of our craft. At the same time, offering preferential loans would allow kiln owners to upgrade technology and adapt products to market demands, the elderly artisan said.

In recent years, the village has attracted domestic and international tourists, as well as student groups seeking hands-on traditional pottery experiences. Capitalizing on this interest, the residents of Van Son - Nhan Thap hope to expand community-based tourism to sustain their heritage.

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The clay is refined through multiple processing stages.
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At one time, the Van Son - Nhan Thap pottery village was renowned for products such as large jars and crocks used to store rice, water, and food.
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An artisan kneads the clay one last time before placing it on the potter's wheel to shape the piece.
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Operating the potter's wheel requires two artisans; one to spin the wheel and the other to shape the product.
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The artisan skillfully molds and shapes the pottery.
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A jar gradually takes form on the potter's wheel.
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Finishing touches and additional decorative elements are applied to the pottery.
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The pottery pieces are loaded into the kiln.
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Artisans build the kiln using clay and bricks.
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A single kiln can fire hundreds of pottery pieces.
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The pottery changes color after being fired for several days and nights.
By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Anh Quan

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traditional pottery Van Son - Nhan Thap village raw material shortages community-based tourism

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