New academic year for 26 million pupils, students kicks off

26 million students this morning enthusiastically welcomed the new school year nationwide, featuring massive classroom inaugurations and sweeping educational reforms geared toward driving substantive academic excellence.

The opening ceremony for the 2026-2027 academic year jointly across the nation were held from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in a hybrid format of both in-person and online attendance.

The orchestration of simultaneous nationwide opening ceremonies, closely tied to the introduction of inter-level boarding schools in inland border communes, aims to cultivate a joyful and exhilarating atmosphere as students step into the new school year. Concurrently, it vividly demonstrates the profound attention the Party and the State bestow upon education and training, particularly for ethnic minority communities residing in mountainous, border, and island regions.

This is also a strategic activity contributing to the widespread dissemination of initial achievements following a full year of executing Resolution No.71-NQ/TW of the Politburo regarding breakthrough developments in education and training.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is attending the opening ceremony at Muong Khuong Primary and Junior High Boarding School in Muong Khuong Commune of Lao Cai Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Following the flag-saluting ceremony and an introductory video showcasing border boarding schools, Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son read a heartfelt letter addressed to the education sector from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

In this letter, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam firmly expressed his belief that, fueled by the nation’s deeply ingrained tradition of studiousness, the unyielding dedication of the teaching staff, and the fervent aspirations of the younger generation, the 2026-2027 academic year will undoubtedly pave the way for unprecedented advancements in national education.

At the broadcasting points for primary and lower secondary boarding schools across the Central, Central Highlands, and Northern mountainous provinces, teachers, students, and parents enthusiastically shared their deep happiness about studying in spacious and state-of-the-art classrooms.

Clip: Phan Thao, Thanh Chieu

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, alongside various delegates, is attending the opening ceremony of the 2026-2027 academic year in Lao Cai Province on the morning of September 5. (Photo: SGGP)

Le Kim Anh, Principal of Tran Duy Hung Secondary School in Hanoi, beats the drum to mark the start of the new school year. Clip: Do Trung

A female teacher and her students at Binh Lieu Primary and Junior High Boarding School in Quang Ninh Province during the opening day, the morning of September 5 (Photo: SGGP)

The opening ceremony at Binh Lieu Primary and Junior High Boarding School in Quang Ninh Province, the morning of September 5 (Photo: SGGP)

In HCMC, the opening ceremony took place on the morning of September 5 in a hybrid format, combining both in-person and online attendance. The main broadcast point at Tran Khai Nguyen High School simultaneously connected to all educational institutions to relay the national program from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

On the morning of September 5, at Tran Khai Nguyen High School in An Dong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang beat the drum to officially mark the start of the new school year. The resounding drumbeat signaled the beginning of a new academic year, inspiring confidence and energy in students as they embark on the journey ahead. Clip: Thanh Chieu

The city organized 102 delegations led by city officials to attend the opening ceremonies at prominent educational institutions, schools for the gifted, boarding schools, newly established schools, and award-winning units.

Secretary Tran Luu Quang of the HCMC Party Committee is attending the 2026-2027 academic year opening ceremony at Tran Khai Nguyen High School. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Duoc is delivering a speech at the 2026-2027 opening ceremony of Tran Khai Nguyen High School. Clip: Thanh Chieu

The bustling atmosphere at Tran Khai Nguyen High School during the new school year’s opening day (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC is aggressively rolling out a massive target of 300 classrooms per 10,000 school-aged citizens, alongside a sweeping emulation campaign titled “150 Days and Nights to Complete 1,000 Classrooms for the 2026-2027 Academic Year.”

On the opening day of September 5, all 53/53 infrastructural projects were comprehensively finished and put into operation, meaning the city officially commissions 1,027 brand-new classrooms.

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Vo Van Minh is attending the new school year opening ceremony at Tran Hung Dao – Ba Ria – Vung Tau High School in Tan Hai Ward of HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Stepping into the new academic year with 41 classes, over 1,800 students, and a teaching staff that is 100 percent standardized, Tran Hung Dao – Ba Ria – Vung Tau High School will heavily focus on boosting the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital transformation across management and teaching. (Photo: SGGP)

Permanent Deputy Secretary Le Quoc Phong of the HCMC Party Committee attends the opening ceremony alongside teachers and students at Nguyen Trai Junior High School.

Permanent Deputy Secretary Le Quoc Phong of the HCMC Party Committee attended the opening ceremony alongside teachers and students at Nguyen Trai Junior High School in Binh Hung Hoa Ward of HCMC. For the new academic year, this school triumphantly inaugurated its STEM Classroom, which serves as a generous gift from the HCMC Party Committee’s leadership to the students, boasting a construction budget of approximately VND1.5 billion (US$57,600).

Teachers and students of Nguyen Trai Junior High School in Binh Hung Hoa Ward of HCMC are joyfully welcoming the new school year. Clip: Thu Huong, Thuy Quyen

Alongside a vast multitude of students nationwide, millions of pupils across the Central and Central Highlands regions eagerly welcomed the opening ceremony of the new 2026-2027 academic year on the morning of September 5.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung is attending the opening ceremony at Ia Puch Commune Inter-level Primary and Junior High Boarding School. (Photo: SGGP)

In Lam Dong Province, there are 1,593 educational institutions for the 2026-2027 school year, including 770 satellite campuses, serving 840,801 students from preschool to high school. Notably, for the 2026-2027 academic year, Lam Dong Province is putting two inter-level border boarding schools into operation in Thuan An and Quang Truc communes.

Students are joyfully participating in the new school year’s opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

In Phu Quy Special Zone of Lam Dong Province, over 7,300 students seamlessly immersed themselves in the festive back-to-school atmosphere. This school year, following a rigorous reorganization of the school and classroom network, the special zone now retains a total of six schools spanning various educational levels. Among these, Phu Quy Primary School and Phu Quy Junior High School were officially established on the structural basis of merging three institutions of the corresponding level.

Ngo Quyen High School stands as the solitary high school on the island. The school presently accommodates 26 classes catering to 934 students. The school’s administration has meticulously prepared adequate physical facilities, textbooks, and prerequisite teaching conditions. Up to now, 100 percent of the students possess their own textbooks; meanwhile, disadvantaged cases are receiving robust support to firmly guarantee their learning trajectory right from the very beginning of the year.

In Hue City, over 302,000 students officially enter the new academic year. (Photo: SGGP)

The radiant smiles of students during the opening day at Dakrong Primary and Junior High Boarding School. (Photo: SGGP)

Functional agencies and local residents in Yen Hoa Commune of Nghe An Province are assisting 150 students and parents from Hoi Nguyen, Yen Thang, and Yen Lap villages in crossing the Hoi Nguyen stream, which is about 35 meters wide with swift currents, to safely reach school for the opening ceremony on the morning of September 5. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of September 5, teachers and students across four primary schools in Truong Sa Special Zone of Khanh Hoa Province orchestrated their opening ceremonies in a deeply solemn yet joyous atmosphere.

The vibrant sound of the opening school drum echoes across Truong Sa Special Zone. Clip: Thanh Vu, Do Trung, Thanh Quang

At the school sites scattered across Song Tu Tay, Sinh Ton, Truong Sa, and Da Tay islands, the school campuses were beautified right from the break of dawn. The National Flag, alongside banners and slogans, was solemnly decorated; concurrently, the desks, chairs, classrooms, and schoolyards were thoroughly sanitized and neatly arranged.

The opening ceremony at Truong Sa Primary School

Students clad in brand-new outfits, carrying their books and school supplies, eagerly flocked to school, effectively forging a truly exceptional atmosphere during this back-to-school festival situated right amidst the Fatherland’s vast seas and skies.

Joined by tens of millions of students across the country, teachers and pupils in Truong Sa Special Zone blissfully stepped into the new 2026-2027 academic year.

The orchestration of simultaneous opening ceremonies nationwide, spanning from the mainland all the way to remote border communes and distant islands, vividly demonstrates the close attention of the Party and the State toward the nation’s educational foundation, while concurrently showcasing an ironclad determination to effectively implement Resolution No.71-NQ/TW of the Politburo regarding breakthrough developments in education and training right from the nascent days of the new academic year.

By staff writers - Translated by Thanh Tam, Thu Huong