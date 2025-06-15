Heatwave to persist until August, followed by heavy rains towards year-end

Weather forecasters said that Vietnam will face prolonged heat until August, while heavy rains will come late in the year.

Vietnam is forecast to face prolonged heat until August

The Meteorological and Hydrological Administration, which operates under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has recently published a forecast detailing weather and hydrological trends for the period from July to December 2025. They have issued a warning that different types of extreme weather conditions are anticipated in the upcoming months.

Accordingly, the ENSO phenomenon - a recurring climate pattern involving changes in ocean temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean - is currently in a neutral state and is likely to remain so until the end of the year, with a probability ranging from 55 percent to 90 percent. Under neutral ENSO conditions, weather events such as storms, tropical depressions, heavy rains, or droughts are expected to occur at levels similar to the long-term average. However, unexpected local fluctuations remain possible.

From July to September, 6 to 7 storms and tropical depressions are forecast to appear in the East Sea, with about 3 potentially affecting mainland areas directly. From October to December, another 5 storms are expected, with at least 2 possibly making landfall.

Heavy rainfall is projected to increase significantly from July to November. The Northern region, the North Central region, the Central Highlands region and the Southern region will experience several periods of moderate to heavy rainfall from July to September. The Central region, especially the Mid-Central and South-Central areas, will be the focus of intense rainfall in October and November, with precipitation levels exceeding the long-term average by about 10 percent to 25 percent.By December, most regions are expected to see rainfall levels return to near their average.

The Meteorological and Hydrological Administration also stated that the heatwave in the Northern and Central regions will likely persist until around August, gradually easing as cold air masses begin strengthening from October and intensify in November and December. Although the average temperatures from July through the end of 2025 are expected to be near historical averages, the transition between heatwaves and cold air may trigger dangerous thunderstorms, whirlwinds, lightning, and hailstorms, especially in October and November.

Today, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Bac Lieu Province reported that Chairman Pham Van Thieu has directed the provincial Military Command to coordinate with Bac Lieu City’s People’s Committee to review, assess housing damage, and support recovery efforts caused by thunderstorms and tornadoes.

The Chairman of the People's Committee of Bac Lieu Province has also requested the immediate implementation of support policies for families whose homes were damaged by the storm. Relevant agencies and units are to mobilize forces to assist and support residents in quickly recovering from the aftermath and stabilizing their lives.

Earlier, on June 12, a tornado accompanied by rain occurred in Bac Lieu City, causing significant damage to the property of several households in Nha Mat Ward and Vinh Trach Dong Commune. A total of 7 households were affected, including one house that was completely destroyed.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan