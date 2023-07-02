Heatwave to last 15 days in July

In the Northern region, the heatwave is projected to be most intense during the first 15 days of July, whereas, in the Central region, it is expected to persist for a longer duration.

The meteorological agency has issued a warning stating that the Northern and Central regions are entering a heatwave in July, with temperatures expected to be higher than the average by approximately 0.5-1 degree Celsius (and potentially even higher in certain areas). In the Northern region, the heatwave is projected to be most intense during the first 15 days of July, whereas, in the Central region, it is expected to persist for a longer duration.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological and Forecasting has recently published a report on the temperature outlook for the country from July 1 to 31. According to the forecast, the average temperatures in July 2023 across different regions of the country are projected to exceed the average of many years by approximately 0.5 degrees Celsius. Particularly, the Northern, North Central, and Central regions will encounter temperatures from 0.5 to 1 degree Celsius above the average (potentially even higher). In July, the Northern midland, Red River Delta, and the Central regions are anticipated to have more hot days than the average of many years.

During July 2023, there is a chance of 1-2 tropical storms and low-pressure systems developing in the East Sea, with potential impacts on the Northern and North Central regions of Vietnam. These storms are anticipated to bring substantial rainfall, providing a significant water source for hydroelectric reservoirs in the Northern region and mitigating the risk of power shortages.

The Southern region, in general, will not be impacted by this heatwave. The prevailing Southwest monsoon winds in the South will result in several days of showers and thunderstorms in the Southern and Central Highlands regions. On certain days, there may be heavy rainfall accompanied by intense thunderstorms, primarily occurring in the evening.