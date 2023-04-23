Heatwave subsides in Northern region while persisting in Southern region

According to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, on April 22, the Northwest region and the area from Nghe An to Phu Yen continued to experience heat waves and scorching temperatures.

The temperature in Muong La (Son La) was 40.6 degrees Celsius; Yen Chau (Son La) was 40.1 degrees Celsius; Tuong Duong (Nghe An) was 40.4 degrees Celsius; Nam Dong (Thua Thien Hue) was 39 degrees Celsius. The humidity ranged from 40-60 percent. The Southern region also continued to experience hot spells, with temperatures commonly ranging from 35-36 degrees Celsius and above at 1 p.m. and with humidity ranging from 50-65 percent.

The forecast indicates that the Northern and Central regions will only experience hot weather until the end of April 23 and 24; afterward, a cold air mass will bring rain, resulting in cooler temperatures. From now until the end of April, Hanoi and the Red River Delta show no signs of heatwaves. However, the hot weather will persist in the area from Danang to Phu Yen and the Southern region. In May, heatwaves will spread widely in the Northern and Central regions. From June onwards, the Northern and Central regions are likely to endure a severe summer with more scorching days than in 2022.

On April 22, according to the Southern Institute of Water Resources Research, the Mekong Delta has passed the peak of saltwater intrusion in the dry season. The largest saltwater intrusion in the dry season this year on the main estuaries of the Mekong River began in March 2023, with a salinity level of 1 per mille, reaching the deepest point of 60-65km from the sea. Saltwater intrusion in the main estuaries is forecasted to decrease in the next two months.

During the past week, there were rains in many places in the Mekong Delta region with an average rainfall of 10-20mm; some places even received more than 90mm. The forecast shows that next week, the Mekong Delta region is likely to continue to have widespread rain with a rainfall amount of 5-25mm.