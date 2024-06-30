Weather

Heat wave grips whole country

SGGPO

Meteorological experts reported that a heatwave has been gripping the whole country due to an ongoing subtropical high.

According to the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting, as of the afternoon of June 29, the area of Hoa Binh Province, the northern midlands, the Red River Delta and the Central region were scorched by severe heat temperatures ranging from 35 degrees Celsius to above 37 degrees Celsius.

It is forecast that the heatwave will be more severe with a maximum temperature of up to 39 degrees Celsius in the next two days.

The weather conditions over the Southern and Central Highlands regions are getting more unpredictable when rains pour down in the morning and suddenly clear out in the afternoon. The sunshine will tend to be stronger and more regular.

The climate pattern is expected to last until the first days of July.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

heat wave ongoing subtropical high severe heat temperature

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn