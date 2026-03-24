Heat intensifies, expands to Northern and Central regions

Hot weather is forecast to intensify and spread to the Northwest and North Central regions from late March.

The meteorological authority has warned that from late March, heatwaves are expected to expand to the Northwest and North Central regions, while the South continues to experience localized hot weather.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has released an updated outlook on heatwave developments nationwide through the end of March and into April.

In the short period, from March 24 to March 25, heatwaves are not expected to develop on a wide scale, occurring only locally in the Southeastern region. Other areas will mainly experience daytime sunshine without extreme heat.

From late March to April 2, heat is expected to gradually expand. The Southeastern region will continue to see localized hot conditions. Notably, from around March 30, the Northwest and mountainous areas from Thanh Hoa to Hue may begin to experience localized heatwaves.

According to preliminary assessments by the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, from now until April 20, heatwaves will develop in two phases.

From now to the end of March, heat will remain localized, mainly in the Southeast, with possible expansion to the Northwest and North Central regions. Beginning April, heatwaves are expected to intensify and spread further, extending to the Mekong Delta and parts of the Central Highlands.

Current temperature data suggest that average temperatures in April may be about 1–1.5 degrees Celsius higher than the long-term average in the North and in areas from Thanh Hoa to Hue. Heatwaves are likely to arrive earlier and become more intense in subsequent periods.

Meteorological authorities also warned that during the seasonal transition, heatwaves are often interspersed with thunderstorms, bringing risks of whirlwinds, lightning, and strong gusts across the country, particularly in the North.

Total rainfall in April in the Central and Southern regions is forecast to be 10–30mm below the long-term average for the same period. As a result, the risk of localized drought is expected to increase as heat intensifies in these areas.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong