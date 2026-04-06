Heartwarming housing support transforms lives in borderlands

The family of Ms. Kpuih H’Mleh was benevolently supported to construct a beautiful new home (Photo: SGGP)

Kpuih H’Mleh, residing in Bua Village of Ia Pnon Commune in Gia Lai Province, has been a devoted rubber tapper for Corps 15 for 15 years. For countless years, her family of five endured life in a cramped, severely dilapidated house, living in continuous anxiety of a devastating collapse during every turbulent stormy season.

The profound yearning for a sturdy home to grant her peace of mind to work and nurture her children’s education was a constant presence in her heart. Deeply empathizing with this plight, the 72nd Economic - Defense Unit under Corps 15 generously provided a financial grant of VND60 million (US$2,280) to help her family construct a “compassionate house.” The family also proactively accumulated additional funds to beautifully finalize their cherished home.

The new residence spans 71m2, comprising a cozy living room, three bedrooms, a kitchen, and fully enclosed sanitary facilities, comprehensively fulfilling their daily living requirements. During the construction phase, the 72nd Economic - Defense Unit meticulously supervised the project to ensure structural integrity. They also dispatched personnel to assist in dismantling the old structure, leveling the foundation, and transporting materials, thereby significantly reducing costs and accelerating the building timeline.

The beautiful home welcomed its owners in mid-March 2026. Since then, Ms. Kpuih H’Mleh’s family life has genuinely turned a bright new page, with radiant smiles now ever-present.

“I’m truly overjoyed to finally possess this sturdy home. Thanks to the military’s compassionate assistance, our family has achieved a peaceful settlement, and our children now enjoy vastly superior learning conditions. In the upcoming time, we’ll concentrate on our labor and livestock farming to foster our economic prosperity and elevate our living standards,” confided Ms. Kpuih H’Mleh with deep emotion.

Sharing in that profound joy, these days, Ngo Van Khiem’s family in Chu Bo 2 Village of A Dok Commune in the same province is busily finalizing their beautiful new home. Having worked diligently as a factory employee for the 72nd Economic - Defense Unit for nearly 18 years, his family of four previously had to endure living in a stiflingly cramped collective dormitory. Thanks to the benevolent financial support from the unit, his family joyfully commenced the construction of their home in February 2026, and the project is currently entering its final completion stage.

Mr. Khiem shared: “Owning a home has been my family’s lifelong, fervent dream. Thanks to the unit’s empowering support, that dream has miraculously materialized. Once the house is fully completed, our family will feel completely reassured to stabilize our lives, looking forward to a remarkably brighter future.”

According to Senior Colonel Nguyen Chi Kien, Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Commander of the 72nd Economic – Defense Unit, over the years, earnestly implementing the profoundly caring directives of the Party, the State, and the military regarding the welfare of citizens in remote, isolated, and ethnic minority regions, the unit has proactively conducted reviews and requested Corps 15 to subsidize the construction and handover of hundreds of heartwarming homes for destitute families in the locality.

In 2025 alone, the unit benevolently constructed 24 new houses and diligently repaired 10 others for remarkably disadvantaged households. In 2026, the 72nd Economic – Defense Unit is continuing to disburse funds to build 11 additional “compassionate houses.” Currently, the unit is systematically initiating construction according to schedule, tangibly contributing to helping vulnerable citizens stabilize their precious lives.

Alongside the 72nd Economic – Defense Unit, in recent years, other affiliated units of Corps 15 such as the 78th, 74th, 732nd, and 710th Economic - Defense Units have also enthusiastically engaged in supporting housing construction for the local populace, resulting in an awe-inspiring estimated total of thousands of homes.

Senior Colonel Khuat Ba Cao, Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Commander of Corps 15, eloquently stated that alongside executing pivotal political mandates, the corps perpetually identifies the caring provision for workers, laborers, and ethnic minority citizens in the borderlands as an immensely vital mission.

Among these efforts, subsidizing housing construction is a highly practical, deeply compassionate solution that helps vulnerable residents live in peace and work contentedly. In the forthcoming period, Corps 15 will steadfastly continue to deploy housing support initiatives, empowering disadvantaged families to acquire their very own beloved house, live and work with total peace of mind, and robustly contribute to forging an increasingly fortified border region.

Over the past several years, besides proactively evaluating and subsidizing the construction of hundreds of heartwarming compassionate houses, gratitude houses, and Great Solidarity houses, the 72nd Economic – Defense Unit has also brilliantly orchestrated a household-pairing model. To date, the entire unit proudly boasts 434 beautifully bonded pairs between Kinh households and ethnic minority ones, between veteran workers and newly recruited workers, along with a “4-good household pairs” club. These tightly knit paired households genuinely view each other as blood relatives, sharing both abundance and scarcity, joy and sorrow. They benevolently offer one another thousands of labor days, willingly sharing technical expertise, seedlings, and breeding stock to collaboratively foster economic development and lovingly help each other build prosperous, deeply happy, and civilized families. Through these profound actions, they have significantly fortified the ethnic minority communities’ unwavering faith in the Party, the State, and the military, successfully cultivating a remarkably solid “people’s hearts” fort.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Thanh Tam