Ho Chi Minh City launches landmark housing program for workers

Ho Chi Minh City leaders today unveiled a plan to provide 2,000 land plots to workers in need, alongside the 2026 Vi ban xung dang (Because you deserve it) award honoring individuals who have overcome hardship.

The organizing committee and delegates perform the ceremony to announce the "Housing for Workers" program and launch the "Because You Deserve It" award.

Today, in Phu My Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, the An cu cung nguoi lao dong (Housing for workers) program was officially announced, aiming to support the purchase of 2,000 land plots for workers in need of housing. On this occasion, the "Because You Deserve It" award for 2026 was also launched to honor and support workers overcoming difficulties.

More than 100 delegates, including trade union leaders, the Management Board of the Exporting Processing and Industrial Zones Authority of Ho Chi Minh City, local authorities, businesses, and a large number of union members and workers from 10 communes and wards in the eastern part of Ho Chi Minh City, attended.

According to the organizers, in its first year, the program aims to support the purchase of 2,000 land plots for workers, given the significant housing needs of over 70,000 workers in the 10 localities.

Disadvantaged workers are gifted

Simultaneously, 30 "Because You Deserve It" awards will be selected and presented.

The event featured five special prizes, each awarding a free land plot valued at approximately VND700 million to individuals with inspiring stories, along with 25 additional prizes recognizing workers who overcame hardships and achieved success.

The land plots were developed in Nghia Thanh and Xuan Son communes of Ho Chi Minh City, with each plot ranging from 120-200 square meters. All land plots have ownership certificates, allowing buyers to freely transfer, sell, or gift them.

On this occasion, the organizers presented 20 gifts, each worth VND1 million and goods, to disadvantaged workers, contributing to motivating and supporting them in stabilizing their lives.

The program was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor in collaboration with Ngoc Viet Trading, Communication and Tourism Joint Stock Company and Ho Chi Minh City Law Newspaper.

By Truc Giang - Translated by Anh Quan