Murals contribute to enhancing landscape of Be Island in Ly Son

Twenty murals have recently been completed on Be Island, part of Ly Son Special Zone in Quang Ngai Province, helping to enhance awareness among local communities and visitors about the importance of protecting the marine environment.

Be Island has taken on a renewed appearance in the final days of March through the “Born to be Wild” program. (Photo: SGGP)

This activity is part of the “Born to be Wild” program, implemented by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in Vietnam in coordination with the Ly Son Marine Protected Area Management Board, the Quang Ngai Fisheries Association, and AkzoNobel Vietnam. It also forms part of a memorandum of understanding between IUCN and AkzoNobel Vietnam aimed at strengthening the protection of Vietnam’s marine ecosystems while promoting the conservation of sea turtles and other marine species in particular.

The 20 murals have become striking highlights on Be Island, vividly conveying messages on nature conservation and marine environmental protection, thereby contributing to raising awareness among both the local community and tourists.

Visitors to Ly Son Special Zone today, in addition to exploring popular attractions and admiring its majestic natural landscapes, can enjoy a new experience on Be Island, such as touring, taking photos with vibrant murals, and learning about efforts to conserve marine ecosystems.

A mural conveying a message of sea turtle conservation (Photo: SGGP)

The Ly Son marine ecosystem depicted through a mural (Photo: SGGP)

According to Ms. Bui Thi Thuong, a resident of Be Island, newly painted walls featuring vivid artworks have made the island more colorful and lively, thereby attracting a growing number of tourists.

In addition to the completion of the murals, more than 17,000 square meters of walls and exterior surfaces at 83 households, as well as An Vinh Kindergarten and Primary School and the Lang Ong temple, have been repainted, helping to create a cleaner, more harmonious appearance for the island.

Mr. Jake Brunner, Head of IUCN's Lower Mekong Sub-region, emphasized that the cooperation with AkzoNobel Vietnam serves as a compelling example of a multi-stakeholder partnership model—bringing together government, businesses, communities, and social organizations—and reflects a long-term commitment to marine conservation.

Through this activity, marine conservation efforts in Ly Son, in particular, as well as in marine protected areas and national parks across the country in general, are anticipated to achieve encouraging results.

The living space, together with the mural artworks, can be seen as a “miniature film,” offering residents and visitors an engaging experience and a creative approach to raising awareness about sea turtle conservation and marine ecosystems, while helping to reduce pressure on marine resource exploitation.

Visitors taking photos with the murals (Photo: SGGP)

Walls are given a “new coat” with vibrant mural paintings. (Photo: SGGP)

By Nguyen Trang, Dinh Nhut – Translated by Kim Khanh