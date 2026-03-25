Youth urged to lead digital, green transformations with social duty

A Youth Union admission ceremony in Phu Thanh Ward of HCMC, commemorating the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (Photo: SGGP)

The primary element to address when discussing the youth remains their guiding life ideals. Contemporary young individuals possess substantially more opportunities than preceding generations. Knowledge is readily at their fingertips. Technology unlocks novel spheres for learning, innovation, networking, and entrepreneurship. However, accompanying these opportunities is a myriad of formidable challenges.

Fabricated information, a practical lifestyle, the psychological pursuit of superficial glamour, pleasure-seeking habits, and illusory values rapidly creep into daily existence. Lacking fortitude, young people are highly susceptible to being swept away unawares. In such a condition, a guiding life ideal remains an aspect that can’t be underestimated. It aids young individuals in recognizing their directions, understanding the rationale behind their endeavors, and identifying what is genuinely worthy of pursuit.

Once the foundation of an ideal is firmly established, the youth can successfully nurture a correctly oriented ambition. Some opt for science, technology, and innovative breakthroughs. Others attach themselves to factories, construction sites, enterprises, educational institutions, or hospitals. Some work silently at the grassroots level, in disadvantaged regions, or in rarely mentioned locations. Regardless of the chosen path, if they maintain a spirit of responsibility and a profound sense of dedication, every young person actively contributes to cultivating a beautiful image of Vietnamese youth.

The story of youth lifestyles manifests not only in monumental choices but is also tested within the highly familiar space around. The digital space serves as a stark illustration. Never before have humans possessed such abundant tools to express themselves, connect, and generate influence. The utmost factor is to utilize these tools appropriately. Young people must learn to carefully verify information, maintain moderation in their arguments, debate with sound reasoning, respect the truth, and strongly refuse to assist malicious or deviant behaviors. Ultimately, digital culture doesn’t dwell in mere technical proficiency but rather in determination, caution, and a deep-seated responsibility towards the community.

Nevertheless, the deeper one delves into modern life, the more apparent it becomes that technology cannot surpass a cultural foundation. A nation can hardly achieve sustainable development if it sacrifices its fundamental roots. This is manifested in daily Vietnamese language; in the manner towards parents, teachers, colleagues, and friends; and in upholding trustworthiness, valuing labor, and living with genuine gratitude and affection. Young people may advance rapidly and access innovations early, but if their cultural foundation is flimsy, navigating the long road becomes exceedingly difficult.

Consequently, Resolution No. 80 regarding the development of Vietnamese culture further explains the responsibilities of the younger generation in this new phase. Culture doesn’t stand apart from development; rather, it pervades the quality of growth, the resilience of society, and the capacity for self-adjustment amidst monumental fluctuations.

A generation that comprehends how to work diligently, live with clear objectives, and establish personal benchmarks will constitute a vital foundation for the nation’s upcoming developmental journey. If the digital transformation presents a challenge regarding knowledge and courage, the green transition poses a profound trial regarding responsibility and vision.

Discussing the future is impossible if one retains habits of wasting resources, engaging in excessive consumption, and remaining indifferent to environmental degradation. Current occurrences involving the climate, water resources, waste management, and the quality of living spaces dictate that development can’t proceed along obsolete paths.

Amidst this transformation, the youth must act as the leading force. This is achieved not merely through vocal appeals but via concrete actions, from conserving electricity and water, reducing plastic waste, and rationally utilizing resources, to actively venturing into futuristic domains such as renewable energy, clean technology, the circular economy, smart agriculture, or sustainable transportation.

Fortunately, contemporary life already witnesses numerous beautiful representations of young people silently affirming this reality. These are the youths working tirelessly in laboratories, manufacturing workshops, agricultural fields, startup projects, community activities, volunteer campaigns, and the armed forces, occupying silent yet indispensable positions. Not everyone achieves widespread recognition. Yet, it’s precisely this relentless perseverance that is significantly contributing to crafting a beautiful image of the Vietnamese youth.

By Nguyen Tuan Anh – Translated by Thanh Tam