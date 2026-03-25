HCMC building resilient future through youthful innovation, technology

The younger generation is evolving into intellectual pillars, spearheading digital transformation and high-tech innovation to address urban challenges and drive the nation’s sustainable development goals.

Youth Union grassroots in HCMC are implementing the “Volunteer Saturday” scheme to assist citizens with administrative procedures (Photo: SGGP)



“One of the achievements I’m most proud of in my life is working with other founders to build Vietnamese consumers’ trust in domestic cosmetics by developing Cocoon into one of the leading beauty brands in the local market. Products from Vietnam are step-by-step expanding into international markets, particularly the US, Canada, and various Asian countries. I believe that by focusing on quality and technology, we’re fully capable of competing with global brands,” shared Product Development Director Nguyen Bao Tin of Cocoon.

Beyond achieving entrepreneurial success, Director Nguyen Bao Tin organizes community programs for remote children. He notes that across Vietnam and especially HCMC, youth are asserting their intellect in AI, biotechnology, and high-tech agriculture. Whether in rural areas or city centers, they’re persistently innovating and learning to serve the community through diverse professional sectors.

Addressing university students for Youth Month (March), Vice Chairman Hoang Don Nhat Tan of the Traditional Club of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union – HCMC Branch (Youth Union in short) remarked that he has been witnessing a “golden generation.” He noted that their youth and ability to grasp knowledge constitute a primary force for realizing major national projects. However, he emphasized that Industry 4.0 makes it mandatory for youth to adapt incessantly as digital transformation happens or risk falling behind.

“Each period gives youth different missions,” Vice Chairman Nhat Tan shared. “During the war for national liberation, the mission of saving the country was paramount, with the Party assigning youth leading roles on armed fronts. Following independence, they took on mindsets to rebuild the nation. Now, in this stage of international integration, youth carry a new mission of spearheading innovation and comprehensive development. So young people must transform themselves by forging new competencies. When there’s aspiration, there’ll always be a direction to rise up and meet the evolving demands of the modern era.”

Phan Thi Lan Anh, HCMC Outstanding Young Citizen, asserts that youth must pioneer digital transformation to help HCMC become a regional innovation hub. They shouldn’t just access technology but must actively research and apply it to enhance productivity and quality of life.

“Youth need to dive deep into urban issues like traffic, pollution, and administrative reform,” she shared. This requires fresh thinking from a young force acting as both executors and solution proposers. Ultimately, they must participate in peer reviews and contribute directly to developmental policies.

In a rapidly shifting world defined by digital transformation and deep international integration, the role of youth is placed within a new frame of reference. Alongside ideals, the resilience of today’s youth is revealed in various aspects, yet the common thread remains a link to humanity and patriotism. The younger generation doesn’t just take pride in national history; they know how to amplify that pride through even the smallest programs and actions. They also need support in many areas to maximize their capacity and develop optimally.

Focused volunteer day for new rural area development in 2025 in Vinh Long Province by HCMC Youth Union units (Photo: SGGP)

Pham Quang Thang, another Outstanding Young Citizen of HCMC, asserts that science and innovation are vital for development. However, youth face significant trials when pursuing tech industries. He suggests refining policies by increasing high-tech startup funding, slashing administrative red tape, and fostering transparent research environments.

Concurrently, Chau Minh Hien, yet another Outstanding Young Citizen, emphasizes that more conditions should be created for youth to join international cooperation programs. Such opportunities reportedly provide the necessary motivation for young people to conduct scientific research, develop their professional abilities, and effectively navigate global competition.

Nevertheless, the developmental journey of youth also requires guidance and orientation, most closely through the role of Youth Union leaders. Vice Chairman Nhat Tan noted: “Union leaders need to understand that today’s youth live in a digital transformation context, so they must listen to organize appropriate activities. Today’s generation, including 8x, 9x, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha, requires leaders who don’t view issues based on mere feeling but possess suitable knowledge, constantly study so they don’t lag behind the momentum of knowledge development.”

Deputy Secretary Nguyen Dang Khoa of the HCMC Youth Union reported that right after Lunar New Year, HCMC youth launched Youth Month projects, including landscaping in Thoi Hiep Ward, named “Saigon River – My City’s River”, and supporting military rear-area work. Their role is pivotal in digital transformation under Resolution 57, focusing on science and innovation breakthroughs. The Youth Union deployed 241 grassroots units to promote digital literacy and assist citizens at administrative service centers. These efforts reportedly empower young people to lead national digital initiatives while directly improving local public services. Deputy Director Nguyen Tuan Anh of CNS Thanh Phat Factory believes that if digital transformation tests knowledge, then the green transition challenges responsibility and vision. It’s heartening to see youth quietly affirming this through persistence in laboratories, factories, and fields. This dedicated generation works seriously, lives with purpose, and sets high personal standards. The country reportedly needs youth who embrace hardships and duties, reject mediocrity, and maintain their character amidst modern fluctuations. When young people truly learn, work responsibly, and preserve their cultural foundation while mastering technology and green goals, they become more than just successful individuals. They emerge as a beautiful, essential part of the nation’s future. Their commitment to sustainability and innovation ensures that Vietnam remains resilient and competitive on the global stage for years to come.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam