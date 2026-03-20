Publishing houses nurture childhood creativity through dedicated book series

Independent publishing initiatives in Vietnam are actively nurturing young literary talents by providing platforms and commercial backing for child authors to publish their creative works and share them with the community.

A practical writing experience session in the forest for young writers from “O Cua Sach”

Compared to her debut work, Doan Lu Thuy Phuong has made remarkable strides in her latest novel “Co Chuot Nho o So Hoa Muong Vang” (Little Mouse in the Patch of Golden Blooms). Shifting away from domestic family life narratives, Thuy Phuong’s new creation unveils a creative realm brimming with soaring imagination and an engaging, witty storytelling style. Notably, Thuy Phuong was also the recipient of the “Jury’s Prize” at the 4th De Men Children’s Literature Awards in 2023, when she was merely 10 years old.

Reflecting on her journey, Thuy Phuong considers herself fortunate, acknowledging that many peers write exceptionally well but do not always receive immediate publication opportunities.

“When my book was printed, I felt an immense sense of validation, realizing that if I write patiently and sincerely, while continuously striving to learn, my stories can truly be heard. It feels as though someone is patting my shoulder and saying, ‘You did it, keep going!’ However, I also recognize that I have much more to learn. I want to read more books and observe life more deeply so that my future stories will be even better and more fascinating,” Thuy Phuong shared.

Beyond established publishers traditionally focused on children’s literature such as Kim Dong, Youth, Vietnam Women’s, and HCMC General Publishing Houses, numerous private publishing entities are also stepping up as launching pads for child authors. In October 2025, Slowbooks collaborated with Hanoi Publishing House to release “Con Quy Hut May” (Cloud-Sucking Demon) by Nguyen Thuan Nhien (born in 2013), inaugurating the “Children Writing for Children” initiative.

“This project acts as a catalyst to promote children’s right to express their opinions, access information, engage in creative endeavors, and actively contribute to the community,” stated Founder Nguyen Huu Quynh Huong of Slowbooks.

Eight years ago, Vu Thi Thanh Tam established the “O Cua Sach” (Book Window) project as a means to accompany and instill a love for reading in young children. Initially operating in HCMC, the project relocated to Lam Dong Province in 2020. By late 2024, “O Cua Sach” transitioned into a fully functional publishing entity. Since then, numerous publications written and illustrated by children have been brought to life under the “When Children are Authors” book series.

Notable mentions include “Nhung Cau Chuyen Ngo Nghinh” (Wobbly Tales – written and illustrated by Nguyen Thuan Nhien); “Ban Khong Can Nhin Thay, Mua Xuan Van Tran Day” (You Don't Need to See It, Spring is Still Bountiful – written and illustrated by Ha Thuy Tu Uyen); and “Nhung Cau Chuyen Ve Rong va Phu Thuy” (Tales of Dragons and Witches – written and illustrated by Hoang Phuc and Le Khanh).

From the perspective of an educator and creator, Ms. Thanh Tam consistently discovers unique and captivating elements in every manuscript submitted by the children participating in “O Cua Sach.” However, investing in their publication is not a straightforward endeavor. It involves not only placing faith in children but also evaluating the manuscripts through the lens of commercial viability. Currently, few publishers dare to invest boldly in this particular book segment.

“The volume of manuscripts we receive from the children is increasing daily. Every child eagerly anticipates seeing their work published. If no one else does it, we must do it ourselves. That is precisely why I decided to establish a book company. I want to fulfill the children’s eager expectations, honor our promises, and reinforce their belief that as long as they dare to write and draw, adults are ready to publish their work,” she expressed.

Figuring out how to sell books is a universal challenge for many publishers, and “O Cua Sach” is no exception. Yet, according to Ms. Thanh Tam, instead of solely fixating on the economic puzzle, she and her colleagues have devised a solution to ensure books reach not only a wide audience but also the specific demographic that needs them most.

Accordingly, for every book title with a print run of 1,000 copies, “O Cua Sach” will sell 500 copies and donate the remaining 500 to disadvantaged children and young avid readers. The funding for this donation initiative is derived from the authors’ royalties, the editorial team’s remuneration, and the entire projected profit of the company. This operational model has garnered robust support and companionship from parents and the child authors themselves.

By Ho Son – Translated by Thanh Tam