Youth in Ho Chi Minh City drive innovation and community spirit

Young people across the city are advancing creative initiatives from digital crime-fighting tools to educational competitions while fostering patriotism, volunteerism, and cultural exchange.

Outstanding children from Ho Chi Minh City take part in the “I Love Vietnam” journey at the Rung Sac resistance base in Can Gio

Building on the legacy of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, young people in Ho Chi Minh City continue to embody intelligence, dynamism, volunteerism, and creativity. These qualities have fueled the development of numerous models, solutions, and initiatives, including nine exemplary projects by ten collectives recently recognized with the Ho Hao Hon Award 2026. Their contributions are helping to enhance the effectiveness and quality of youth union activities and movements across the city.

A space for growth, contribution, and maturity

In mid-December 2025, the program Em yeu To quoc Viet Nam ( I Love Vietnam) brought more than 240 outstanding young participants from Ho Chi Minh City to historical and cultural sites such as the Rung Sac resistance base in Can Gio. The group also paid tribute to fallen heroine Vo Thi Sau and engaged with officers and soldiers from Coast Guard Region 3.

While crossing to Can Gio by ferry and learning about the history of the Saigon River, Nguyen Tran Khanh Huy, a student at Tan Thanh Secondary School, shared his excitement: “The trip helped me better understand history, appreciate the sacrifices of previous generations, and remind myself to study hard and show compassion to others.”

According to Trinh Thi Hien Tran, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Young Pioneer Council, over the past decade the program has connected thousands of children with historical destinations such as Hanoi, Nghe An, and Dien Bien. It has also provided opportunities for team-based activities, life skills development, and, most importantly, the cultivation of patriotism.

At each destination, the Thap sang uoc mo thieu nhi Viet Nam (Lighting Up the Dreams of Vietnamese Children) initiative has been organized, delivering scholarships and meaningful projects to disadvantaged children and families. These efforts are funded through contributions from young participants via movements such as Ke hoach nho (Small plan) and Nu cuoi hong (Pink Smile).

Beyond children, the city’s youth are also finding more opportunities to develop, connect, and grow. In March, Vo Van Tan Street was filled with the signature blue of youth union members during a mass performance marking the 95th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

Among them was Le Thi Ni Na, a student at Saigon University, who joined the performance after multiple rehearsals. For her, the most meaningful aspect was the chance to connect and build friendships with peers who were once strangers.

This spirit continued at the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Festival (Youth Fest), where young people participated in a range of activities, including a forum on “Youth and artificial intelligence in a rising era,” the traditional costume event and international exchange programs. Le Tuan Anh, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Federation in Ho Chi Minh City, noted that such activities encourage young people to study, train, innovate, and contribute to the city’s sustainable and comprehensive development.

Contributing to public safety

For years, the presence of Task Force 363 patrolling city streets day and night has become familiar to residents. In response to increasingly complex crime patterns, in 2023 the youth of the Ho Chi Minh City Police introduced a digital mapping model at the command information center. The system connects patrol units with the center through GPS devices, cameras, and data transmission, enabling real-time tracking, rapid coordination, and timely incident response.

Another initiative recognized for its innovation and community impact is a competition for preschool teachers in non-public educational institutions. Organized by the Youth and Children Affairs Board and the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Employment Service Center, the competition attracted more than 1,300 teachers between 2019 and 2025.

The contest evaluates participants on their ability to organize educational activities, handle real-life situations, and apply child-centered teaching methods. What began as a professional platform has since helped teachers exchange knowledge, improve their expertise, and enhance the quality of care and education in the non-public preschool sector.

For Nguyen Thi Thanh Thao, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Employment Service Center, receiving the Ho Hao Hon Award serves as motivation to continue organizing more practical and impactful programs for educators.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan