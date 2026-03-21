Ca Mau farmers’ pumpkins find buyers as rescue program gains momentum

Thanks to a special initiative, nearly 400 tons of unsold pumpkins in Da Bac Commune have been consumed, easing farmers’ burdens and nudging prices upward after weeks of steep declines.

Farmers in Khanh Binh Commune, Ca Mau Province, harvest pumpkins.

Following the initiation of the program "Chung tay giai cuu nong san" (Joining hands to rescue agricultural products) by the Farmer Association in Ca Mau Province, a multitude of agencies across various provinces and communes, in addition to a significant number of local residents, have actively endorsed the initiative. As of now, hundreds of tons of pumpkins cultivated by farmers in the province have successfully secured market outlets.

Soldiers help villagers harvest pumpkins.

The Ca Mau Provincial Military Command not only assists residents with harvesting but also directly purchases 2.5 tons of pumpkins from a household in Minh Ha A hamlet, Khanh Binh Commune.

Today, Nguyen Thanh Thuy, Chairman of the Farmers’ Association of Ca Mau Province’s Da Bac Commune, stated that nearly all of the approximately 400 tons of unsold pumpkin stock from local farmers has now been consumed. Prices have also increased slightly, from VND5,000 per kilogram to VND7,000 per kilogram.

According to Chairman Nguyen Thanh Thuy, pumpkins harvested at the beginning of the season were sold at relatively stable prices, with traders purchasing them at around VND12,000 per kilogram. However, prices gradually declined as the main harvest season approached. Notably, after the sharp rise in fuel prices, traders have largely stopped purchasing.

Similarly, Vice Chairman Nguyen Minh Dung of the Farmers' Association of Khanh Binh Commune informed that in recent days, many agencies, organizations, and people have come to buy the pumpkins that are still left unsold by the farmers.

As previously reported by SGGP, agricultural product prices in Ca Mau Province have dropped significantly in recent days, with pumpkin prices hitting rock bottom, causing considerable difficulties for farmers. Pumpkin cultivation is concentrated mainly in Da Bac and Khanh Binh communes.

By Tan Thai - Translated by Anh Quan