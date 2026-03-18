An Phu youth group battles nail bandits with homemade magnetic carts

Unpaid volunteers in An Phu Ward of HCMC are spending their nights using self-made magnetic carts to clear malicious nails from roads, ensuring traffic safety for all commuters.

Members of the An Phu Ward Volunteer Youth group divide their patrol shifts to actively vacuum malicious nails scattered on the road

Approaching 10:00 p.m., the An Phu Ward Volunteer Youth group initiated a “patrol” shift to diligently vacuum nails and sharp metal debris across multiple key thoroughfares within An Phu and several adjacent wards.

Illuminated by dim streetlights, the magnetic cart rolled steadily over the asphalt. With each wheel revolution, dozens of jagged nails, sharp screws, and diminutive iron fragments were forcefully extracted, clicking as they plummeted into the collection tray. Routes with high traffic, areas adjacent to industrial zones, night markets, or segments notorious for frequent tire punctures are prioritized for immediate patrolling.

Head Tran Minh Tuan of the An Phu Ward Volunteer Youth Group stated members are mostly manual workers, motorbike drivers, or freelance laborers. Struggling daily, they utilize free nights to vacuum nails, regulate traffic, and assist accident victims.

“Each rigorous shift spans from two to three hours. On certain nights, we successfully collect an entire kilogram of nails maliciously scattered on the road. There are days when, after operating continuously for four hours, we extract over 10kg of scrap iron and steel,” Mr. Tuan shared.

Although this endeavor is profoundly meaningful, it harbors considerable inherent dangers. Members navigate slowly amidst heavy trucks on major arterial roads. The group operates from eight to midnight, covering distances of approximately ten kilometers. During weekends or peak holidays, they proactively intensify patrols until dawn, ensuring comprehensive traffic safety for the populace.

Beyond merely vacuuming maliciously scattered nails, group members actively assist functional forces in regulating complex traffic flows, securing accident scenes, administering preliminary first aid, and promptly summoning ambulances. They also patch punctured commuter tires entirely for free.

Head Tran Minh Tuan confided: “We undertake this entirely voluntarily, receiving absolutely no wage. Occasionally, those we assist offer a few tens of thousands of dong; the brothers utilize it to purchase drinking water or contribute it directly to the group’s communal fund.”

This selfless assistance profoundly touches many commuters, who intentionally decelerate, activate hazard lights, and stop to express sincere gratitude. In just over an hour following the vacuuming vehicle along the route, the group collected hundreds of nails, including malicious traps and sharp screws. These minuscule objects could precipitate catastrophic motorbike accidents if not collected promptly and systematically by the group.

The precursor to the current An Phu Ward Volunteer Youth group was the An Phu Volunteer SOS group, formally established in 2020. Initially, the group comprised eight members, led by Tran Minh Tuan. Originating from a genuine desire to alleviate difficulties faced by the traffic police force at the chaotic An Phu roundabout and adjacent connecting roads during peak hours, members voluntarily participated in regulating traffic.

By establishing vital connections with local authorities, the group commenced operations fueled by pure volunteerism, demanding no benefits. Subsequently, the SOS group officially merged with the Rapid Response nail vacuuming group overseen by Nguyen Nhat Huy, officially changing its name. Currently, the group maintains a core of approximately ten members. During the day, Huy works as a motorbike taxi driver; at night, he joins other members roaming streets to vacuum nails and support citizens.

According to group member Nguyen Vu Hoai Thuong although everyone has entirely different jobs and daily schedules, the members always flexibly arrange their group duty, mutually supporting one another to seamlessly maintain operations.

“Those who work as laborers during the day take the night shifts. The motorbike taxi drivers utilize their free time to participate in regulating traffic and securing accident scenes. Generally speaking, the members meticulously divide the shifts to execute the tasks, fundamentally helping commuters feel significantly more secure,” Thuong stated.

The primary nail-vacuuming vehicle utilized by the group is a heavily modified cart generously donated by “nail vacuuming knight” Phung Huu Hiep. Members subsequently purchased additional high-powered magnets, extensively reinforcing and improving the vehicle to ensure it is substantially sturdier and safer when navigating roads. Each exhaustive shift typically concludes when the clock approaches eleven, though some extend well into the new day. Despite being visibly exhausted, radiant smiles consistently remain on members’ faces.

While closely following the two operating vehicles, Tran Minh Tuan, with his frail figure, a gentle face and warm voice, recounted previously working as a factory laborer by day and driving the vehicle at night. Realizing his health was severely deteriorating due to relentless sleepless nights, he decisively quit his factory job, transitioning to driving a motorbike taxi and working as a shipper. If observing road segments exhibiting suspicious signs of nail bandits during daytime deliveries, he transforms into a knight at night, scouring routes without pay.

The silent contributions of the An Phu Ward Volunteer Youth group to traffic safety have earned them numerous merit certificates. However, their greatest reward is tangibly safer roads and proactively preventing tragic accidents. When the vacuuming vehicle finally returns to the assembly point, its tray is brimming with jagged nails and scrap metal. Members then return to their humble rented rooms to rest for another workday. Another night passes quietly, but their compassionate actions preserve the safety of every thoroughfare.

“The group earnestly hopes this effective model will be continuously replicated so that citizens in numerous other localities can also receive prompt, vital support on every journey. Frequently, residents from other distant wards call requesting assistance, but because we’re located far away, it isn’t convenient to provide support, making us feel exceedingly apologetic toward them.” Tran Minh Tuan, Head of the An Phu Ward Volunteer Youth group

By Tam Trang – Translated by Thanh Tam