Caribbean trumpet tree blossoms draw crowds in Vung Tau

These days, Tran Quy Cap Street in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, has become a magnet for visitors, especially young people eager to check in as Caribbean trumpet tree ( or silver trumpet tree, yellow tabebuia) flowers bloom in full glory.

From March to April each year, several streets in Vung Tau Ward are transformed by the dazzling yellow of Caribbean trumpet trees. Tran Quy Cap Street, near Bai Sau, is now bustling with groups of young people and tourists taking photos. Some wear traditional ao dai, others dress in stylish outfits, and many bring props such as bicycles, hats, or umbrellas to capture their most radiant moments.

Resident Thuy Dung from Rach Dua Ward shared that upon hearing the Caribbean trumpet trees were in bloom, she and her friends came to take commemorative photos. “I didn’t expect the caribbean trumpet trees here to be so beautiful, even more than in the pictures,” she said.

Not only Tran Quy Cap Street, but also the area around the Cao Su (Rubber) Hotel on Vo Thi Sau Street on the gentle slopes of Ngoc Tuoc Hill, has become a popular destination. Caribbean trumpet trees line the entrance and spread across the hotel’s spacious grounds. In bloom, the rows of Caribbean trumpet trees turn the hotel into a romantic setting.

Nguyen Thi My Linh, a tourist from Hanoi, remarked: “I came to Vung Tau right in the Caribbean trumpet season. I was truly impressed by the clusters of flower trees shaped like upside-down bells, their deep yellow color so brilliantly striking.”

Tran Quy Cap Street (Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City) is ablaze with golden bellflower blossoms. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu)

Many young girls come the streets with the flower trees for checking in (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu)

The vibrant flowering trees add a touch of beauty to the hotels lining Tran Quy Cap Street (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu)

By Quang Vu - Translated by Anh Quan