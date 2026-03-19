Lifestyle

Caribbean trumpet tree blossoms draw crowds in Vung Tau

SGGPO

These days, Tran Quy Cap Street in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, has become a magnet for visitors, especially young people eager to check in as Caribbean trumpet tree ( or silver trumpet tree, yellow tabebuia) flowers bloom in full glory.

hoa 1.jpg

From March to April each year, several streets in Vung Tau Ward are transformed by the dazzling yellow of Caribbean trumpet trees. Tran Quy Cap Street, near Bai Sau, is now bustling with groups of young people and tourists taking photos. Some wear traditional ao dai, others dress in stylish outfits, and many bring props such as bicycles, hats, or umbrellas to capture their most radiant moments.

Resident Thuy Dung from Rach Dua Ward shared that upon hearing the Caribbean trumpet trees were in bloom, she and her friends came to take commemorative photos. “I didn’t expect the caribbean trumpet trees here to be so beautiful, even more than in the pictures,” she said.

Not only Tran Quy Cap Street, but also the area around the Cao Su (Rubber) Hotel on Vo Thi Sau Street on the gentle slopes of Ngoc Tuoc Hill, has become a popular destination. Caribbean trumpet trees line the entrance and spread across the hotel’s spacious grounds. In bloom, the rows of Caribbean trumpet trees turn the hotel into a romantic setting.

Nguyen Thi My Linh, a tourist from Hanoi, remarked: “I came to Vung Tau right in the Caribbean trumpet season. I was truly impressed by the clusters of flower trees shaped like upside-down bells, their deep yellow color so brilliantly striking.”

quy cap.jpg
Tran Quy Cap Street (Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City) is ablaze with golden bellflower blossoms. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu)
hoa 3.jpg
Many young girls come the streets with the flower trees for checking in (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu)
ao dai.jpg
chuong-vang-8-5809-8212.jpg
chuong-vang-7-260-3043.jpg
The vibrant flowering trees add a touch of beauty to the hotels lining Tran Quy Cap Street (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu)
chuong-vang-4-185-2181.jpg
chuong-vang-14-2080-8388.jpg
chuong-vang-16-4963-5396.jpg
By Quang Vu - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

Caribbean trumpet trees young people and tourists Ngoc Tuoc Hill romantic setting

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn