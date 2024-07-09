HCMC’s swimming team temporarily ranks first at National Championship 2024

The athletes won gold medals in the events of the boys' U11 50m backstroke, the boys' U11 200m freestyle, the girls' U11 50m backstroke, the boys' U18 50m backstroke, the boys’ U12, U13 200m freestyle, the boys’ U18 4 × 200m freestyle relay and the girls’ 4 × 100m freestyle relay.
Following the young swimmers from Ho Chi Minh City in the medal tally, the National Defense Sports Training Center 4 and Da Nang- the host team ranked second and third respectively.
The National Youth Swimming Championship 2024 will last until July 10 before its closing ceremony.