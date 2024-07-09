Sports

HCMC’s swimming team temporarily ranks first at National Championship 2024

SGGPO

The young swimming team from Ho Chi Minh City secured 38 gold, 25 silver and 28 bronze medals to temporarily stand first in the medal tally of the National Youth Swimming Championship 2024.

Swimming team from Ho Chi Minh City temporarily ranks first in medal tally of National Youth Swimming Championship 2024. (Photo: VASA)

The athletes won gold medals in the events of the boys' U11 50m backstroke, the boys' U11 200m freestyle, the girls' U11 50m backstroke, the boys' U18 50m backstroke, the boys’ U12, U13 200m freestyle, the boys’ U18 4 × 200m freestyle relay and the girls’ 4 × 100m freestyle relay.

Following the young swimmers from Ho Chi Minh City in the medal tally, the National Defense Sports Training Center 4 and Da Nang- the host team ranked second and third respectively.

The National Youth Swimming Championship 2024 will last until July 10 before its closing ceremony.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

