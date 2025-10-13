Multimedia

Photo Gallery

HCMC’s public security forces ensure absolute safety for Party congress

SGGPO

Strict and comprehensive security and order measures were implemented for the preparatory session on October 13, and throughout the first Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term.

img-0536-3446-6673.jpeg
Police forces regulate traffic around Nguyen Hue pedestrian street.

From early dawn on the same day, Ho Chi Minh City’s public security forces, including police, traffic and mobile units, local militia and grassroots security teams were all deployed on duty along routes taken by the delegations from the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery in Long Binh Ward and the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in Saigon Ward to the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy in Binh Thanh Ward.

The security and traffic control measures were implemented in a coordinated and efficient manner.

img-0535-1313-8198.jpeg
At the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy, security and order have been tightened to ensure the congress is held safely and successfully.

Inside the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy, security, logistics, medical and fire safety measures have been strengthened, carefully inspected.

img-0539-8572-1731.jpeg
At the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery in Long Bình Ward, where delegates came to pay tribute before the preparatory session, security forces were on duty early in the morning.

Across wards and communes, militia and local police forces maintained 24-hour patrols, particularly around congress venues, to ensure absolute safety and public order. These coordinated efforts helped establish a solid security framework and maintain strict discipline throughout the congress period.

>>>Images of coordinated forces maintaining security and order in wards and communes. (Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang, Van Anh, Truc Giang, Van Chau)

img-0546-9903-6171.jpeg
img-0540-5944-6851.jpeg
img-0548-3319-2159.jpeg
img-0542-327-6504.jpeg
img-0543-9333-8317.jpeg
img-0549-902-1278.jpeg
402bc0447de68058ab89c827238e4723-929-5004.jpeg
di-an-6275-9317.jpg
Related News
By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

strict and comprehensive security security and order measures security and traffic control measures HCMC’s public security forces Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn