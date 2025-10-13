HCMC’s public security forces ensure absolute safety for Party congress

From early dawn on the same day, Ho Chi Minh City’s public security forces, including police, traffic and mobile units, local militia and grassroots security teams were all deployed on duty along routes taken by the delegations from the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery in Long Binh Ward and the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in Saigon Ward to the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy in Binh Thanh Ward.
The security and traffic control measures were implemented in a coordinated and efficient manner.
Inside the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy, security, logistics, medical and fire safety measures have been strengthened, carefully inspected.
Across wards and communes, militia and local police forces maintained 24-hour patrols, particularly around congress venues, to ensure absolute safety and public order. These coordinated efforts helped establish a solid security framework and maintain strict discipline throughout the congress period.
