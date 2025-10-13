HCMC’s public security forces ensure absolute safety for Party congress

Strict and comprehensive security and order measures were implemented for the preparatory session on October 13, and throughout the first Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term.

Police forces regulate traffic around Nguyen Hue pedestrian street.

From early dawn on the same day, Ho Chi Minh City’s public security forces, including police, traffic and mobile units, local militia and grassroots security teams were all deployed on duty along routes taken by the delegations from the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery in Long Binh Ward and the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in Saigon Ward to the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy in Binh Thanh Ward.

The security and traffic control measures were implemented in a coordinated and efficient manner.

At the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy, security and order have been tightened to ensure the congress is held safely and successfully.



Inside the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy, security, logistics, medical and fire safety measures have been strengthened, carefully inspected.

At the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery in Long Bình Ward, where delegates came to pay tribute before the preparatory session, security forces were on duty early in the morning.

Across wards and communes, militia and local police forces maintained 24-hour patrols, particularly around congress venues, to ensure absolute safety and public order. These coordinated efforts helped establish a solid security framework and maintain strict discipline throughout the congress period.

>>>Images of coordinated forces maintaining security and order in wards and communes. (Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang, Van Anh, Truc Giang, Van Chau)

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong