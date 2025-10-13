HCMC Party Congress delegates support storm and flood-hit people

At the preparatory session on October 13, Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress delegates showed solidarity by contributing to support storm- and flood-affected people.

At the preparatory session of the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term on the morning of October 13, delegates demonstrated the spirit of solidarity and mutual support by contributing to assist people affected by storms and floods.

Launching the donation at the congress, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc shared that, responding to the appeal of the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the city’s Fatherland Front Committee, and under the direction of the City Party Committee, Party organizations at all levels had mobilized contributions to help people overcome the aftermath of storms and floods in recent days.

The fundraising event aims to share the current difficulties and losses faced by people in the Northern and North-Central regions from recent storms and floods. The donation campaigns have been met with wholehearted and responsible participation from all levels of the political system and every segment of society.

At the preparatory session, in the spirit of solidarity and compassion of “Ho Chi Minh City for the nation, together with the nation”, the Presidium called on delegates to continue contributing to support people in disaster-affected areas.

The contributions from delegates will be promptly delivered to residents in the localities suffering from storm and flood damage.

Earlier, the Standing Commission of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the city’s Relief Fund Committee had launched a campaign to receive voluntary donations in support of people in the Northern and North-Central provinces affected by storms and floods.

>>>Below are photos of delegates at the preparatory session contributing to support people affected by storms and floods. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung, Hoang Hung)

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong