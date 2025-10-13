Delegates of 1st HCMC Party Congress pay tribute to heroic martyrs

Delegates attending the first Party Congress of HCMC for the 2025-2030 tenure offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park and heroic martyrs at the HCMC Martyr Cemetery on October 13.

The delegation attending the 1st Party Congress of HCMC for the 2025-2030 tenure led by Mr. Tran Luu Quang offers flowers at the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation led by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang saw the presence of Nguyen Van Loi, Member of the Party Central Committee and Head of the municipal National Assembly delegation; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh; Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong; Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet; along with members of the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and delegates summoned to attend the Congress.

Delegates extend a moment of silence, expressing deep respect and gratitude for the immense contributions of fallen soldiers. (Photo: SGGP)

At the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery, the delegation solemnly offered flowers and incense in tribute to the heroic martyrs, extended a moment of silence, and expressed deep respect and gratitude for the immense contributions of fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland and the happiness of the people.

The delegation of Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders and officials offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue Walking Street in Saigon Ward.

On the morning of October 13, the preparatory session of the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term was held at the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy.

The Congress is scheduled to take place from October 13 to 15, with 550 delegates in attendance. The opening session is broadcast live on HTV9. In addition to the main venue at the Cadre Academy, the opening session is also streamed to four satellite locations, including the People’s Committee of Saigon Ward, the Party Committees of Di An Ward, Tan Phuoc Ward, and Con Dao Special Zone.

Delegates offer incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh